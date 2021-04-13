Horizon Christian’s boys soccer season ended Saturday evening at Wilsonville High School, where Grand View Christian came from behind late and ended up winning the District 7 third-place match on penalty kicks.
The Hawks led 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining, but Grand View came back to tie the match and send it into two, 10-minute overtime periods. Neither team scored in overtime and the Eagles won 4-2 on ensuing penalty kicks. Horizon lost 3-0 April 5 at eventual district champion Damascus Christian in the first round of the playoffs. Damascus defeated North Clackamas Christian 6-2 in Saturday’s championship match.
“It was sad to lose in penalty kicks again, as the seniors experienced a very similar disappointing end to their season when they lost to Crosshill Christian in penalty kicks two years ago,” Horizon Coach Andrew Stenberg said. Seniors playing their final high school match included: Valerie Bruggeman, Caleb Lingel, Kai Robertson, Jesse Williams, Diego Quezada and Deacon Lundby.
The third-place playoff match started well for the Hawks. Robertson scored the first goal at about the 25-minute mark by sending a 30-yard shot over the Grand View keeper into the back of the far post net. Williams scored Horizon’s second goal about 10 minutes into the second half; he launched the ball from 45 yards away over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.
“The team started the game off strong, coming out and shutting down our opponent’s top players,” Stenberg said. “However, the team started to become timid and hesitant as they could see the clock and how close they were to winning the game and I think that overwhelmed them, sadly, and (Grand View) capitalized.”
Grand View pulled within 2-1 off a corner kick that went far post and five Eagle players fell into the goal with one of them pushing the ball past the line. The equalizer came with six minutes remaining when a Grand View player was left unmarked at the top of the 18-yard box.
“(Hawk goalie) Josh Rogers had what I would describe as a collegiate-level goalkeeping game,” Stenberg said. “He had 30-plus saves, touched the ball over 50 times, came out of the 18-yard box multiple times to stop their forwards from becoming dangerous and even sank a penalty kick for us.” Freshman Henry Choi converted the other successful penalty kicks for the Hawks, who finished their season with a 2-6-2 record.
