Hood River wrestlers Jaime Rodriguez and Carson Farlow were unbeaten in their matches at Friday’s Rick Sanders Invitational at Portland’s Lincoln High School.
Eight schools competed in the invite, but most did not field complete teams.
Rodriguez won twice at 132 pounds and Farlow three times at 138. Rodriguez, a senior, won by fall over Jacob Bowman and Mason Jung, both of Stevenson. Farlow won by fall over Augusten Herman of Lincoln, Malcolm Winn of Roosevelt, and Michael Esperanza of Jefferson.
Other multiple winners for HRV included 285-pounder Malcom Iaulualo, who won three of his five matches.
Hood River wrestlers who had at least one victory were: Connor Tennant, who lost in the 182-pound first-place match to Gavin Gantner of Stevenson. Gantner defeated Leif Mortenson of HRV in the 182-pound semifinals. Mortenson rebounded to win his consolation matches by fall over Alex Gongora of Jefferson and Emmanuel Ruiz Angel of Roosevelt. HRV’s Connor Farlow won a match at 113 pounds.
Betzaida Rodriguez Nolasco led Hood River girls at the tourney by winning one of two wrestled matches. She lost by fall to Layla Morris of Mountainside in the 120 pound match for first place.
Hood River will compete Saturday at a tourney at Liberty High in Hillsboro. The Eagles will host Columbia High of White Salmon in a dual Dec. 21. Junior varsity matches begin at 6 p.m.
