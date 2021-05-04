Hood River Valley’s boys golf team squeaked out a four-stroke win over Crook County at a four-team tournament at Indian Creek on April 26.
“As I suspected, our rival from the south (Crook County) proved to be tough competition for us just like always,” Eagle Coach Erin Mason said. “Rewind to the 2019 season, we were always back and forth with the Crook County Cowboys. Coach Zach Lampert has a great team of kids and we always look forward to having them.”
HRV won 368 to 372 and was led by the 1-2 finish of Ren Tappert, who shot 80, and Dylan Santee, who shot 86.
The Dalles High was hoping to get second place for a third straight week but fell a little short in the windy conditions. The Riverhawks took third at 427, while Pendleton was fourth at 459.
“With the windy conditions up to 25 miles per hour, combined with the course’s deep rough and fast greens, it made the day’s round a little difficult,” said The Dalles Coach Dan Telles. “Due to the elements, our scores were higher than normal. With the wind blowing like that, it was hard for us to make any adjustments. They haven’t played on too many courses yet and this one really has lots of quirks and there’s lots of tricks on it on basically every hole.”
Sophomore Joseph Codding led The Dalles in sixth place with a 97. The Riverhawk trio of sophomore Kenneth Miller (101), senior Spencer Taylor (104) and junior Chase Sam (125) rounded out the team scoring.
“You have to make adjustments, but that’s pretty tough when you’re not experienced with it,” said Telles. “We have three very young players. It wasn’t too bad of a day though. Obviously, Hood River has an advantage and they played very well on their home course and Crook County did a good job too.”
Mason agreed with the conditions. “There were some tough elements that made for some tough golf today,” he said. “Although it was sunny and mid-60s, the course was playing tough in true Indian Creek fashion. Fast greens made for some tough putting with the wind factored in.”
HRV is now 5-0 in tournament play, having won a second tourney last week, a six-team affair April 29 at Willow Creek Country Club in Heppner. The Eagles added another quality player to their lineup last week, as Forest Lawson returned to the team with varsity experience from the 2019 season.
Willow Creek’s nine-hole, par-60 layout presents golfers with a number of challenges, Mason said. “Willow Creek is a tough little nine-hole course; don’t let the par 60 course fool you, it is short but there is danger everywhere. I like bringing my players to this event as it demands solid iron play to win.
“At Willow Creek you will hit every club in your bag.”
The Eagles hit them fairly well, as HRV placed first, second, fourth and sixth. “I was happy with all my crew today as they played some smart golf and stuck to the game plan,” Mason said.
Tappert and Santee again went 1-2; Owen Clemett was fourth and Lawson sixth.
The next event for The Dalles and Hood River is scheduled for May 10 back at Indian Creek at noon. An unofficial 5A state championship tournament is scheduled for May 19 at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield.
The May 3 league tourney at Pendleton was canceled. HRV was scheduled to test its skill instead that day at a Northwest Oregon Conference match at Portland’s Glendoveer Golf & Tennis Club involving St. Helens, Wilsonville, Scappoose, and La Salle.
Girls golf
The senior duo of Samantha Stansbury and Bella Evans continued the outstanding play last week which they’ve been accustomed to throughout the season on The Dalles High girls team. The Dalles, guided by Coach Amy Wilson, competed in two events last week and enjoyed remarkable success. In a four-team event that included Hood River Valley, Pendleton and Goldendale, Evans and Stansbury took first and second place at Goldendale Golf Club.
“Our Lady Riverhawks golf team had two medalists,” said Wilson. “Bella fired her personal best tournament score of 105 to take first place. Samantha (108) was only three strokes behind to secure second. All the ladies in the tournament played hard and there were four others in the field from Pendleton and Hood River who also shot their personal best scores. Our freshman, Katelyn Vassar, is proving to be quite a bomb off the tee will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”
In the April 30 Dufur High Invitational at The Dalles Country Club, Stansbury shot a 99 for second place, trailing medalist Tora Timinsky, a Dufur High Ranger sophomore. Dufur freshman Nellie Wilkinson took third at 106, followed by Evans at 111.
Hood River’s girls team continues to improve under the guidance of Coach Jeremiah Lembcke. The Eagles have three returning players: sophomore Maysie Kern, junior Ava Krentz and junior Elysa Mayner. Sierra Donnelly-Lavoie, Juliana Moore, and Makenna Losee are new to golf, Lembcke said.
The Eagles’ best individual finish thus far was Kern’s third place at Birch Creek in Pendleton on April 12, when she shot 125. Mayner’s 116 last week at Goldendale was the lowest 18-hole score for HRV.
“It’s my second year coaching, but we are all coming off a one-week season last year cut short by the COVID lockdowns,” Lembcke said. “They are a great group of kids and it’s been a really fun season. This is one of those seasons where it’s mostly about building a basic skill set and giving the kids as many opportunities as possible to hit that first shot that sparks that good feeling many new golfers talk about.
“Without a doubt, seeing and hearing about these moments has been the highlight of this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.