The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team finished its regular season April 1 with a 1-1 tie at Hood River Valley, which earned it the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the district playoffs.
The Dalles plays a home match Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s first-round match between Crook County and Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline). Wednesday’s winner advances to the district championship match Friday at the site of the higher seeded team.
The Riverhawks celebrated Senior Night at home March 30 in a Class 5A Intermountain Conference match vs. Redmond and had a chance to get first place in the six-team league with a win. The Riverhawks, guided by seventh-year coach Colby Tonn, came from behind and knotted the score 1-1 in the second half, but Redmond scored two more goals for a 3-1 win at Sid White Field on the Wahtonka campus. Redmond (3-0-2 league, 6-1-2 overall) won the league title and The Dalles (2-1-1 league, 4-3-1 overall) took second place.
“It took us a little bit to really get going offensively, but when we got the goal in the second half, I thought we were going to win,” said Tonn. “Our intensity level was up and we almost scored another goal, but they (Redmond) made some good shots to score twice and sometimes those kind of things happen. Our goalkeeper, Kierstin White, did a really good job and she had six saves.”
Redmond scored in the 15th minute for a 1-0 advantage. The Riverhawks tied it in the 48th minute when senior Zara Voodre scored off an assist from senior Courtney Hert. The Panthers responded with two goals to get the win to help them remain atop the standings.
“I always talk with these kids about attitude and effort,” said Tonn. “They’re a hard-working group and the girls always put out a good effort in every game. They’re always out there playing hard and supporting each other. Tonight could’ve easily turned out different way for us, but it just didn’t.”
The Senior Night festivities consisted of six Riverhawk seniors who were honored in a pregame ceremony with their parents at midfield. Those seniors included Hanani Andrade, Cadence Snyder, Iliana Moreno-Lopez, Hert, Voodre and White.
In the final regular season game for both teams April 1, The Dalles faced Hood River on Senior Night at Henderson Community Stadium in Hood River.
“I’m happy with the result, the effort was great by the girls and I think they were happy with the outcome,” said Tonn. “In the first half, we had the majority of the scoring chances. In the second half, Hood River had a majority of the scoring opportunities, so it was an evenly played game and it was a great rivalry match. We had a great overall team effort, with 18 girls all playing at least 15 minutes or more. The girls have done a great job and I love seeing the eagerness that they have to play soccer and support each other.”
The Riverhawk back line of defenders Yoko Clack, Alexandra Clack, Emily Adams, Moreno-Lopez, Erica Marisa Rojas, Naomi Heredia and White (four saves) played aggressively on defense to help prevent any Eagle goals. Center/midfielders Andrade and Snyder played stellar as well to help contribute to the Riverhawks tie game.
The Eagles, guided by second-year coach Amanda Orand, scored two goals, but both were called back by the referee. One goal was not allowed because a referee had stopped play prior to the score, because of an injury to a Riverhawk player. The other goal wasn’t allowed because of an Eagle offside violation.
“It was a good game, it’s always a good rivalry between these two teams and they really love playing against each other,” said Orand. “It was nice to acknowledge this good group of seniors that we have and honor them in their final home game for the Hood River Valley soccer program. It was nice seeing the girls play together as a team and they played with lots of confidence. Each and every one of them played up to their potential.”
Eagle seniors who were introduced with their parents prior to the game included Briana Santillan, Karla Barajas, Mira Olson, Vanesa Preciado, Jo Stenn, Abby McCormack, Magali Amezquita and Michelle Graves.
