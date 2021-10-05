Ned Merrill would be proud of the Hood River Valley club water polo teams.
The swimming-trunk clad fictional character Merrill, played by (then) heartthrob actor Burt Lancaster, swims his way home via any backyard pool he can find in the 1968 movie, “The Swimmer”. The Eagle water polo teams haven’t resorted to such lengths – yet – as they’ve navigated through a fall season interrupted by pool closures and a cold Columbia River.
The HRV boys team looked to snap a three-game losing skid Tuesday at home against Reynolds (results came after the printed edition deadline). The Eagles hit the road Thursday for a match at Parkrose (while the HRV girls team plays at Redmond).
It has been a topsy-turvy season thus far for Coach Garrett Hall’s boys team. The Eagles are 2-3, having started the fall season with close wins against Hillsboro and David Douglas, before dropping their next three against Class 6A schools.
Hall is undeterred. “I couldn’t be happier with the passion and performance these boys have been bringing to every practice and game this season,” he said. “They have overcome minimal pool time and an extremely low average age to put forward admirable and constantly improving showings at every game.”
The Hood River Aquatics Center was closed a week prior to the Hillsboro contest, but the Eagles led the entire way, enroute to an 8-7 win. A week later, cold weather limited HRV practice time (in their No. 2 training venue, the Columbia River), but the team’s visualization and other out-of-pool exercises helped it overcome mistakes to beat David Douglas, 9-5.
“We still made mistakes, but again never trailed, and kept up the pressure for a comfortable 9-5 victory,” Hall said. “Every stat improved in our second game, even without any water time, including picking up 19 steals.”
A five-day flurry of three games against two of the best teams in the state – 6A Grant and Barlow – led to the Eagles’ first three losses. However, the third loss – in a rematch against Grant – showed the improvement HRV made despite much practice time in a pool.
“We went into our first home game of the season after 17 days out of the pool and 10 out of the water entirely,” Hall said of the Sept. 22 match against Grant. “We held our own under a relentless Grant, 10-6.”
Barlow topped the Eagles, 16-5, on Sept. 23, setting up the rematch two days later at Portland’s Grant. “We were ready for their counterattack this time and forced them to make goals against our full-force defense, picking up an impressive 26 steals,” Hall said. “I made a subbing mistake in the fourth quarter which allowed Grant an easy man-up goal, sending it into overtime at 6-6.”
The teams played four scoreless overtime periods, before Grant caught the Eagles with a quick, man-up redirect goal in the fifth extra period, for a 7-6 win.
“The scoreboard may have shown 7-6 at the end of the game, but after such little practice time and recovering from losing to the same team 10-6 earlier that week … it sure felt like a win,” Hall said.
Hall said the Eagles have been getting consistent play from their two main threats, Ben Marsden at center and Lucas Elliott at point. “They are really getting their skills dialed in,” Hall said. “And when teams shift the defense to try to cover them, we have a whole host of boys ready to jump in and make them pay.”
Finn Spence, Angus Kellems, Caiden Titus, Elijah Adams and goalie Aden Cross have all scored goals on the season. Cross has also contributed 70 saves in the five games.
“We still have a lot of ground to cover, but we are improving by leaps and bounds every day,” Hall said. “If we keep up this pace and passion through the end of the season, we will be formidable.”
Similar to Ned Merrill as he kept his wits about him – for the most part – and swam his way home (and also raced a thoroughbred, for that matter) across a Connecticut suburb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.