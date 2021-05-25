For May 25-June 2; schedules subject to change.
Boys basketball
Tuesday, May 25: The Dalles at Redmond; Ridgeview at Hood River; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle
Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo
Thursday, May 27: Hood River at The Dalles; Echo at Trout Lake
Friday, May 28: Crook County at Hood River; South Wasco at Horizon; Condon at Sherman; Mannahouse Christian at Trout Lake
Monday, May 31: South Wasco at Culver
Tuesday, June 1: The Dalles at Pendleton; Redmond at Hood River; Mitchell Spray at Horizon; South Wasco at Echo
Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake
Girls basketball
Tuesday, May 25: Hood River at Ridgeview; Redmond at The Dalles; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle
Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo
Thursday, May 27: The Dalles at Hood River; Echo at Trout Lake
Friday, May 28: Hood River at Crook County; South Wasco at Horizon; Condon at Sherman; Mannahouse Christian at Trout Lake
Monday, May 31: South Wasco at Culver
Tuesday, June 1: Hood River at Redmond; Pendleton at The Dalles; Mitchell Spray at Horizon; South Wasco at Echo
Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake
Swimming
Thursday, May 27: Redmond, Ridgeview at Hood River
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday, May 26: Hood River at Crook County
Saturday, May 29: Hood River at Cleveland
Wednesday, June 2: Hood River at The Dalles
Girls Wrestling
Saturday, May 29: Hood River at Cleveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.