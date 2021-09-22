Sept. 21-29

(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)

Cross Country

Sept. 23

Columbia at 2B League Meet at Stevenson, at Strawberry Island, North Bonneville, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24

The Dalles at Bridgette Nelson Invite, Sorosis Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25

Hood River at Nike Portland XC, Blue Lake Park, 9 a.m.

Football

Sept. 24

Pendleton at Hood River, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at La Salle, 7 p.m.; South Wasco at Mitchell/Spray (at Fossil), 2 p.m.; Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.; Lyle at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Columbia at Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 21

Hood River at La Salle, 7 p.m.; Putnam at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

Ridgeview at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; Horizon at Oregon School for the Deaf (Salem), 5 p.m.; Trout Lake at Willamette Valley Christian (Keizer), 5 p.m.

Sept. 27

Central Christian at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Southwest Christian at Horizon, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 21

The Dalles at Putnam, 7 p.m.; La Salle at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

Tenino at Columbia, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25

Stanfield at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27

Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28

Crook County at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 21

Riverside at Columbia, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Dufur at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Spray, 5 p.m.

Sept. 22

The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

Columbia at Tenino, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River, 6 p.m.; Lyle at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24

Horizon/Trout Lake at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; South Wasco at Dufur, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25

The Dalles at Oregon City Tourney, TBD; South Wasco at Mohawk Tourney, TBD.

Sept. 28

Columbia at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Glenwood, 5 p.m.