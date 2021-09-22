Sept. 21-29
(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)
Cross Country
Sept. 23
Columbia at 2B League Meet at Stevenson, at Strawberry Island, North Bonneville, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 24
The Dalles at Bridgette Nelson Invite, Sorosis Park, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25
Hood River at Nike Portland XC, Blue Lake Park, 9 a.m.
Football
Sept. 24
Pendleton at Hood River, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at La Salle, 7 p.m.; South Wasco at Mitchell/Spray (at Fossil), 2 p.m.; Dufur at Enterprise, 6 p.m.; Lyle at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25
Columbia at Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sept. 21
Hood River at La Salle, 7 p.m.; Putnam at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23
Ridgeview at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; Horizon at Oregon School for the Deaf (Salem), 5 p.m.; Trout Lake at Willamette Valley Christian (Keizer), 5 p.m.
Sept. 27
Central Christian at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Southwest Christian at Horizon, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sept. 21
The Dalles at Putnam, 7 p.m.; La Salle at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23
Tenino at Columbia, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25
Stanfield at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27
Castle Rock at Columbia, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28
Crook County at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 21
Riverside at Columbia, 6 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Dufur at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.; Sherman at Spray, 5 p.m.
Sept. 22
The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23
Columbia at Tenino, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River, 6 p.m.; Lyle at Horizon/Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Sept. 24
Horizon/Trout Lake at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; South Wasco at Dufur, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25
The Dalles at Oregon City Tourney, TBD; South Wasco at Mohawk Tourney, TBD.
Sept. 28
Columbia at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Horizon/Trout Lake at South Wasco, 5 p.m.; Dufur at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
