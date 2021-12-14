The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team won two home games by double-digit margins this past week and then suffered a lopsided loss on the road.
The Riverhawks won their opening home game of the season, 48-12, over Parkrose High (0-3) in a Class 5A non-league match up Dec. 7 at Kurtz Gym. The Dalles had 21 steals and forced 32 turnovers by Parkrose. The Dalles had three players in double-figure scoring, with senior Monica Rojas leading the way with 14 points. Freshman Sydney Newby scored 10 points and sophomore Zoe LeBreton had 10 points and a team-high six steals.
The Dalles junior Natasha Muzechenko had a strong overall effort, too, with seven assists, five steals and five points. Hawk sophomore Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai had team-leading seven rebounds.
The Hawks made it two straight victories on the second night of back-to-back home games as they won 41-27 over Class 1A Dufur High (3-1) Dec. 8 in The Dalles. The Dalles (2-2), guided by first-year Coach Darcey Hodges, was led in scoring by LeBreton, who had 16 points.
The Dalles took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and then outscored Dufur 13-4 in the second to build a 23-11 halftime advantage. In an evenly played second half, both teams scored eight third quarter points as the Hawks led 31-19 after three.
“It was a physical game with a lot of pressure,” said Hodges. “We had many girls step up and score when we needed it.”
The Dalles had seven players who were in the scoring column against Dufur. Freshman Despina Seufalemua scored nine and sophomore Jeilane Stewart added seven. Dufur senior guard Hannah Kortge led the Rangers in scoring with eight points.
The Dalles played a Dec. 10 road game in Washington versus the West Valley High Rams (1-3) in Yakima and lost 49-19. Newby led the Hawks in scoring with 10 points.
“They (Rams) were big, fast and aggressive,” said Hodges. “Our point guard (LeBreton) got in foul trouble about halfway through the second quarter. It was good for my young team to see the next level. It definitely gives us things to work and focus on.”
The Hawks faced the Class 3A Dayton Pirates (4-0) Monday at Dayton High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles meets the Class 4A Banks High Braves (1-1) in its next home game Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., followed by Thursday’s road game versus the Class 6A Sandy High Pioneers (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Sandy High School. The Hawks meet the Scappoose High Indians (2-2) in Dec. 21 contest on the road at 7:15 p.m. at Scappoose High School.
