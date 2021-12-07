Sophomore Marina Castaneda scored 13 fourth-quarter points leading Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team to its first win in nearly two years, 45-38, on Saturday against visiting Estacada.
Castaneda finished with 26 points, as the Eagles overcame early foul trouble to even their season record at 1-1. Hood River dropped its 2021-22 opener Dec. 1, 64-32, at Gladstone.
Coach Steve Noteboom said HRV did a much better job of taking care of the basketball against Estacada, and the result were fewer easy baskets for its opponent. The Eagles had 30 turnovers in their opener and Gladstone took advantage of the miscues with easy transition buckets. Noteboom said one team goal for the Estacada game was to limit the number of turnovers to less than 20; Hood River finished with 18.
“It’s nice to win one,” Noteboom said. “It gave them some confidence, some badly needed confidence. We’re still young; we’re playing a lot of sophomores. Any kind of success will make them feel better.”
HRV finished the abbreviated 2021 spring season with a 0-13 record, including an 0-10 mark in Intermountain Conference play. The Eagles had lost their final 11 games of the 2020 season, after defeating Parkrose, 46-31, on Jan. 10.
Against Estacada on Saturday, Hood River trailed in the fourth quarter before Castaneda took over the game at the offensive end. Eagle junior post Mallory McNerney was solid inside and senior guard Emma Kroll did the intangibles that don’t always show up in the scorebook. All three played roles in fueling HRV’s late run in the otherwise back-and-forth game.
“(Marina) really kind of brought it on herself to do a lot of the scoring load,” Noteboom said. ‘I think she only had five against Gladstone.
“Mallory had nine points both games. She really did a nice job of matching the intensity of Gladstone. Emma took care of the basketball and played really good defense. She’s the type of player where she’s not going to get a lot on the stat sheet, she just works really hard.”
Both Gladstone and Estacada were physical teams. Hood River matched Estacada’s physicality, but not always in a good way. Three of HRV’s starters had three fouls by halftime. “We overcame some foul trouble,” Noteboom said. “It was a pretty physical game. I was pretty proud of our girls for matching that physicalness.
“That first night, when (Gladstone was) full-court pressing, we were just turning the ball over. They got a lot of baskets in transition.”
Estacada’s limited press wasn’t as tough as Gladstone’s, nor was it as effective. Castenada never got into an offensive flow against the Gladiators, but she did so against Estacada.
“It was nice to see because the first night she really struggled. We really depend on her to be our leading scorer. She was really aggressive (vs. Estacada). She took the ball to the basket. Then they kind of played off her a little bit and she hit some 3s.”
Hood River has a busy schedule over a week’s time, starting Dec. 7 when the Eagles were scheduled to play at Gresham (result was after the press deadline). HRV hosts St. Helens on Saturday and plays back-to-back games Dec. 14-15, at Woodburn and at home against Parkrose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.