Hood River Valley’s track and field team is slowly working its way into competitive shape, as evidenced by its performance last week at a three-way Intermountain Conference meet in Prineville.
The Eagles were second in both the girls and boys competition behind the host Cowboys, but the most important thing for HRV Coach Brandon Bertram was the team’s improvement it showed from week one to week two.
“Our team is doing really well actually; we were really impressed with how we did at Prineville compared to our first meet,” Bertram said. “The weather has been good so there is no excuse there.”
Bertram said last Thursday’s meet was a better indicator of how the mid-May district meet in Pendleton should shape up. “Crook County is considered the favorite,” he said of the Cowboys, who won the boys meet in 2019 and finished second by one point to Ridgeview in the girls meet. “We’re now closer to where we want to be.”
The Eagles were led last week by a couple of lifetime bests, including one that was close to a school record. Michael Goodman won the javelin at 174-feet, 10-inches, and the high jump at 6-1.
“Goodman, holy smokes, he’s on fire right now,” Bertram said. “He jumped 6-1 and had his toe catch at 6-2 or he would have cleared that. He was three feet off the school (javelin) record and he’s going to get it.”
Pole vaulter Steven Stanley, a transfer from The Dalles, cleared a personal best 14-feet to win his specialty. Teammate Shaw Burns was second in both the long jump (19-6) and triple jump (PR 37-5).
The boys distance races featured two, three-way battles between Alec Carne of Crook County, and HRV’s Josh Haynes and Elliot Hawley. That was the order of finish in both races, as Carne pulled away down the stretch in the metric mile, in a personal best 4:10.68 to 4:13.07 to 4:16.42. Later, Carne nipped Haynes in the 800, 2:02.0 to 2:02.69.
In the girls meet, senior Chloe Bullock doubled to win the 400 in 63.81 seconds, and the 800 in 2:39.84 — both season bests. Phoebe Wood was a second behind Bullock in the 800 after winning the 1500 in 5:44.36. Wood led a one-through-five HRV sweep in the 1500.
Athletic frosh Simone Tillman had a busy day, finishing second in the 100 (13.48), second in the 400 (66.17), second in the pole vault (10-feet) and third in the long jump (16-feet) for 30 team points. All of her efforts were personal bests.
HRV competes Wednesday at home against Pendleton, Horizon Christian School, and a select few Columbia High athletes. Field events begin at 2 p.m. and running events start at 3 p.m. at Henderson Stadium. The Eagles will honor their senior track and field members between the 300-meter hurdle and 3000-meter races, toward the end of the meet.
