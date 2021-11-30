Hood River Valley wrestling Coach Tony Rolen vividly remembers many a day in high school getting worked over in practice by then-assistant coach Eric Van Kley.
It was a humbling experience — to be sure — for the The Dalles High grad. But those, sometimes, butt-kickings, also helped Rolen become a three-time state champion and a successful collegiate wrestler.
Rolen, in his third year at the helm of the Eagle program, has set up a similar atmosphere at HRV. At any given practice, Eagle wrestlers might get tutelage from former HRV state champion and college all-American Jessica DeHart. Whereas Rolen can flash his three, high school state championship rings, DeHart can one-up him with her four.
In another corner of the practice room, Eagle grapplers might bump into Austin Wallace-Lister, also an HRV assistant coach. This past spring, Wallace-Lister became the first wrestler in Warner Pacific University history to earn NAIA All-American status in two separate weight classes.
“They are some of the coaches who are stepping up and want to be a part of the program,” Rolen said. “We’re really excited coming off a pandemic year,” he added, about the atmosphere in the practice room. “It was really tough last year.”
Leading the HRV returnees are state placer Carson Farlow at 138 pounds and Jaime Rodriguez at 132 pounds. Farlow, a junior, placed fourth in last year’s non-OSAA sanctioned state meet after placing third in the IMC tournament. Rodriguez, a senior, was one win away from an automatic qualifying spot to state. He eventually earned a trip to state as a wild card entrant and was one win away from placing in the season-culminating tourney.
Noticeable absent from the team this year is state placer Abraham Tinajero, who died this past summer. HRV wrestlers will honor the would-be junior by wearing his initials on their team shirts. Tinajero won the 195-pound Intermountain Conference championship during the late spring/early summer season and placed sixth at state.
Leading the Eagle girls will be returning state wrestler Lauraine Smith, a junior. She lost in this past summer’s girls state championship at 155 pounds to West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez, who narrowly missed making the U.S. Junior World team. Smith was fifth at state as a freshman at 145 pounds. Hood River won the girls team state championship in 2019.
Rolen said the 35-wrestler HRV roster also includes “some new guys that I’m super excited about.”
Crook County and Redmond, perennial Class 5A wrestling frontrunners, are expected to be atop the Intermountain Conference once again. They finished third and fourth at the 2021 state tourney.
