The Dufur High Rangers (2-1) and the Sherman/Condon High Huskies (0-2) renewed their rivalry in OSAA Class 1A eight-man football for the first time in four years last Friday in a Big Sky League matchup at Dufur High School.
It marked the first contest between the two neighboring county rivals since Oct. 6, 2017 (a 54-22 Dufur win over Sherman). The Huskies returned to eight-man after playing the past two years in the Special District 4 six-man league.
A young (13 freshmen) Huskies squad with just one senior in Braden Carnine, had hopes of having a good performance against a tough Ranger team that was seeking to get its first win. That’s exactly what Dufur did, as the more experienced Rangers (four seniors) utilized a solid defense along with a highly potent offense to get a 48-8 win over the Huskies.
“I love playing here at Dufur and it’s been a few years since we’ve been here, but I’m glad to be back in eight-man football,” said Carnine. “I was pretty excited to come in here and play tonight. It was exciting to see all of our younger kids out on the field and ready to play Dufur for the first time ever. They are a really good team. I think our hometown crowd is going to help us out a lot when we play our next game at home on Friday against Lyle.”
Following an exchange of possessions at the outset of the contest, Dufur got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown. Dufur junior quarterback/defensive back Josh Taylor (11-for-19 passing, 152 yards) threw a pass to junior receiver Marshall McLaughlin (three receptions, 68 yards) to put Dufur on top.
The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Kyle Blagg, quickly responded just 19 seconds later to gain some momentum, and take the lead. On a first-down play, junior quarterback Kole Martin (96 yards rushing) ran through the Ranger defense, sprinting downfield on a 65-yard TD run. Following a two-point conversion, the Huskies led 8-6 with 6:28 on the clock.
“It’s good to be playing eight-man football again in the Big Sky Conference, but this was certainly a tough way to start,” said Blagg. “Jack Henderson always has his guys ready to play and we didn’t have our guys ready to play. We’ll move on and learn from this and try and get better.”
The Husky advantage was short-lived, as the Rangers came back and scored on their ensuing possession. Taylor hooked up with McLauglin again, this time on a 36-yard TD, putting Dufur up 12-8 with 5:46 left in the quarter.
“We started off pretty fast, then we made a couple of mental mistakes,” said Taylor. “We picked things up in the second half and then we pulled away. They (Sherman) have a good team though. We played more physical in this game than we did in our first game (a 42-14 lost to Powder Valley on Sept. 2).”
Dufur took control of the contest from that point while amassing 465 yards of total offense and holding the Huskies to 99 yards. The Rangers led 18-8 after one quarter and then extended their lead to 30-8 at halftime.
“Our kids came out and did some good things, which was a lot better than our first game,” said Henderson. “Josh and Cody played really well.”
Dufur’s defense, led by junior August Harvey, senior Jacob Jones and sophomores Cody Phillips (team leading five tackles) and Olson Meanus smothered the Huskies offense throughout the game. On nearly every possession, Sherman was simply unable to move the ball. Sherman’s offensive possessions were often three downs and then a punt by Martin.
“We have a lot of kids doing some really good stuff, we just need to get more experience because we’re an inexperienced team,” said Henderson. “We made good progress though and it was a good overall performance by all 16 of our kids.
Taylor, in his second start at quarterback, has been a perfect fit as the replacement for graduated senior quarterback Cooper Bales, who led the Rangers to a 4-0 record during the spring season. Taylor was the backup last season, but is proving he can lead the Ranger offense effectively.
Taylor tossed a one-yard TD pass to junior receiver Landon Ellis (four receptions, 35 yards) to extend the Ranger lead to 36-8 with 7:57 left in the third quarter. Phillips (14 carries, 117 yards rushing, two TDs) capped a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive with a five-yard TD run, making it 42-8 with 8:56 remaining in the game. The Rangers scored again 16 seconds later, when Taylor scooped up a Husky fumble and returned it 33 yards.
“It’s been a while since we’ve played them (Sherman), so it was fun to be playing them again,” said Phillips. “Our team played good, and it can only get better from here. Now we’ll focus on getting ready to play Enterprise on Friday.”
The No. 10 ranked Rangers and 15th ranked Enterprise (1-2) play 6 p.m. Friday. Sherman will face the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat Cougars (2-1) in a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Sherman High in Moro (the Huskies’ first home game this season).
Lyle tops Ione, 50-28
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (2-1) captured a second straight win, 50-28, over the Ione/Arlington Cardinals (1-1) Friday at Arlington High School.
The Cougars were guided by assistant coaches David Barthlow and Dave Devoe, while head Coach Antoine Montoya is recovering from COVID. It was a low-scoring first half, with turnovers and punts following short, unproductive offensive possessions by both teams and it was knotted 8-8 at halftime.
“In the second half, we strapped in and blocked better and tackled better and the offense started to flow with the Smith brothers (Riley and Aaron) carrying the load on the ground,” said Montoya.
The Cardinals gained the momentum in the second half and went up 22-20 at the end of the third quarter. The Cougars responded early in the fourth with a TD and two-point conversion to go up 28-22. The Cardinals then answered on their ensuing possession by returning the Cougar kickoff for a TD, knotting it 28-28 with six minutes left in the game. The Cougars then scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to pull in front, 50-28.
Senior running back/defensive back Aaron Smith had 17 carries for 246 yards rushing and four touchdowns. His brother, Riley, a sophomore running back/linebacker, had seven carries for 110 yards rushing and two TDs. Riley led the Cougars with 25 tackles, including nine solo tackles. Aaron Smith and David Bernier each had an interception.
Redsides lose at Prairie City
The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-2) dropped a second straight Special District 4 six-man league football contest, 36-18, to the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers (1-1) Sept. 16 at Prairie City High School. The Redsides will meet the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler High Loggers (3-0) in their next contest at 2 p.m. on Friday in Fossil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.