Last week was frustrating for sure for The Dalles High Riverhawks, as they lost three Class 5A Intermountain Conference baseball games, extended their losing streak to six. Then on April 20, longtime (18 years) Coach Steve Sugg was dismissed from his position and assistant Coach Ed Ortega was named as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
The Dalles High Athletic Director Billy Brost said that there is no further comment from the athletic department at this time.
Sugg had a stellar career at The Dalles High with an overall record of 308 wins and 179 losses. Sugg began his coaching career at The Dalles in 1993 and he guided his teams to six Class 3A state championships in a 13-year tenure, which concluded in 2005. After an 11-year hiatus as baseball coach, Sugg returned to coach the Riverhawks in 2017.
“I’m not happy about it either, but I guess we have to move forward, so we will do the best we can as a coaching staff,” said Ortega. “He (Sugg) has been a mentor and good friend and I did not want to have this happen to him.”
In Sugg’s final game with The Dalles April 19 versus the No. 11 ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (3-0 IMC, 7-5 overall), the Hawks (0-5 IMC, 2-12) lost 15-5 in a six-inning contest at Pendleton High School. The Dalles had a good start and took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a two-RBI home run by junior Braden Schwartz (3-for-3).
Pendleton responded with a five-run rally in the bottom half of the frame to take a 5-2 lead after one. Following a scoreless second, The Dalles regained the momentum in the third. Freshman Avery Schwartz (1-for-2, RBI) and sophomore Sam Shaver (sacrifice fly RBI) each drove in runs to lead the Hawks’ offense which scored three runs to knot it 5-5.
Pendleton came back and outscored The Dalles 10-0 for the remainder of the contest to get the victory.
Ortega and assistants Ken Brock, Jimmy Shaver and Bailey Ortega guided the Hawks in a doubleheader versus the No. 17 ranked Ridgeview High Ravens (2-3 IMC, 9-5 overall) April 22 at Ridgeview High in Redmond. Ridgeview won the first game, 7-2, followed by a 13-3 Game 2 win.
The Hawks were scheduled to play at home Tuesday versus Ridgeview (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play their next game Friday in a 3 p.m. doubleheader versus the No. 10-ranked Redmond High Panthers (2-1 IMC, 8-5) at Redmond.
