The governing body of high school athletics in Oregon is one step closer to placing The Dalles and Hood River in different athletic conferences — and in different enrollment classifications.
Neither school will be a member of the Class 5A Intermountain Conference, under the Oregon School Activities Association’s latest redistricting proposal. The proposal released last week has The Dalles competing in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference. Hood River is slated to compete in the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference. The changes would be effective fall of 2022 and be in place through the 2025-26 school year.
The proposal calls for a continuation of the six-classification alignment for Oregon’s 295 high schools. Enrollment is the greatest determining factor in classifying where schools are placed. Smaller schools are members of Class 1A and the largest schools are members of Class 6A; other schools fall somewhere in between. Hood River and The Dalles have been members of Class 5A since 2010-11, but that will change based on the proposal recommended from a committee studying the issue.
The OSAA’s Redistricting Committee met Oct. 11 and made changes to an earlier six-classification proposal it had released after its Sept. 13 meeting. The committee will meet two more times — Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 — and then submit its final recommendation to the OSAA’s executive board, which has the final say in the matter. The executive board is expected to finalize the new alignments at its Dec. 13 meeting.
“I’m here speaking specifically for Hood River Valley,” HRV Athletic Director Trent Kroll told the committee Oct. 11. “The (IMC) conference knows that we would prefer to be in a Portland group — the NWOC.
“We, in Hood River, consider ourselves a suburb of Portland. We’re in a conference that has four of our six schools three hours away.”
Proposals released last month had five and six classification level proposals. But the committee decided not to submit a five-classification proposal for the executive board to consider. “In reviewing its charge, along with the testimony and correspondence received, committee members reached consensus to support remaining with a six-classification structure which they believe best meets the needs and desires of the overall membership,” according to OSAA update on the process.
The five-classification alignment was favorable to other IMC schools, such as Pendleton and The Dalles.
“We’re going to make it very clear we’re a big fan of the five-classification system from what we saw and a lot of that has to do with the competitive balance,” Pendleton Athletic Director (and former The Dalles athletic director) Mike Somnis told the committee last week. “Having teams like The Dalles and Hood River down the river gives us opportunities to have our kids get home a little earlier.
“It’s been a very competitive league that we’re in and we’re all in agreement with that.”
The Class 4A, District 2 proposal has The Dalles facing future league road trips to the west, with the exception of Madras.
The classification and districting proposal does not include the sport of football, which is studied by the OSAA’s Football Ad Hoc Committee. That committee makes a separate recommendation about football alignment to the OSAA’s executive board.
The redistricting committee’s proposals released the past two months can be viewed at: OSAA — Committees,
