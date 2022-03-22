The Dalles High Riverhawks softball team couldn’t overcome a 2-0 first-inning deficit and lost, 2-1, March 17 against visiting Bend High.
The No. 10-ranked Hawks (1-1 overall), guided by first-year Coach Danielle Sayres, had the tying run on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up short against the 6A Lava Bears at 16th Street Ballpark.
“It was a close game for our young team and we have a lot of room for growth, but I’m excited to see what we can do this season,” said Sayres. “Although we lost, you can’t really ask for much better than that in our season opener. They (Bend) had already played one game and since it was our first one, we had some cobwebs to shake off.
“For the most part, we played really well and that was great to see. Everyone was a little nervous coming into the first game, but it’s always good to get through it and do well. I couldn’t be more proud of them because we almost won and it was close.”
The Dalles freshman Maddie Brock hit an RBI single, driving home Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai in the fourth inning to narrow Bend’s lead to 2-1.
The young Hawks’ squad, without any seniors, was led by junior hurler Kennedy Abbas, who pitched the complete game. In their season opener March 15, Bend won 11-0 over the Ridgeview High Ravens, a team expected to be a top Intermountain Conference contender.
“Bend is a very tough team and I’m very proud of the way that our team battled through, and we should be proud of the score,” said Abbas. “We held our own and after the first inning, we did very well and I’m very proud of our team, because we almost won. I think all of us were a little nervous, but that’s normal for your first game. We played pretty well, and I had some good defense behind me, so that definitely helped and that’s always important.”
On Saturday, the Hawks traveled to Hillsboro to face the Class 6A Liberty High Falcons (1-2) and won, 4-2, at Glencoe High School.
The Hawks were scheduled to play four contests in the Sandy Spring Break Tournament and will play March 29 at the No. 1-ranked (5A) Silverton High Foxes.
