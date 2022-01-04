The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team is hoping to snap a five-game losing streak and start the new year with a win in a 6:30 p.m. home game Wednesday versus the Hillsboro Spartans (3-2) at Kurtz Gym.
The Hawks then go on the road for a 5:30 p.m. contest Friday against the Estacada High Rangers (0-6) at Estacada High School, followed by a Jan. 14 home game versus Gladstone. The Dalles begins its 10-game Intermountain Conference schedule Jan. 14 at Redmond.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Darcey Hodges, lost their last game, 43-39, Dec. 27 versus Kings Way High Christian (Wash.)in the Riverdale Winter Tournament at Riverdale High School in Portland. The Dalles freshman Sydney Newby scored a career-high 18 points for the Hawks, who had nine players score in the non-league game.
“Overall, we played OK, especially after having a few days off for Christmas,” said Hodges. “We didn’t play with a lot of intensity, especially on defense. However, the girls are still making strides to be better individually and as a team.”
The Dalles had a great start and led 5-0 in a low-scoring first quarter. The Hawks continued to have the momentum going in their favor in the third, as they led 30-25, but Kings Way outscored The Dalles 18-9 in the fourth to get the close victory.
