The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team continues to improve, as they recorded personal-best team scores in back-to-back Class 4A Special District 1 tournaments last week.
The Riverhawks played in the 11-team Seaside Invitational April 24, and they took third place while shooting a season best 335, lowering their previous best score by five strokes. The Dalles, guided by Coach Dan Telles, then followed with another season best score with a 334 in the 18-team state preview tournament April 25 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. The Valley Catholic High Valiants won the Corvallis tournament with a 322.
“We had four guys shooting a round in the 80s at Corvallis, so that was just awesome,” said Telles. “At Seaside, the course was in great shape, the greens were very fast, and it was a beautiful day, with just a few periods of misty rainfall.”
At Seaside, The Dalles was led by senior Keeler Lawson, who shot a personal-record 76 for fifth place individually. The Dalles senior Kenneth Miller took ninth place with his personal-record 79. Miller was followed by teammates Joe Codding (85) and junior Cooper Cummings (95) to round out the top-four. Leighton Voodre shot a non-counting score of 112 for The Dalles.
At the Corvallis tournament, The Dalles was led by Miller, who shot 81 and tied for 12th individually out of 85 players. Keeler followed with an 82, Codding shot an 84 and Cummings shot a personal-record 87. The Dalles junior Connor Sam shot a non-counting score of 97.
The Riverhawks will compete in their next event Thursday in a four-team tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, which is also the site of the regional tournament May 8-9.
“We’re just trying to prepare ourselves for the regional tournament on Monday,” said Telles. “It will be good for us to get a look at the course on Thursday.”
The top-three squads from the 11-team regional will advance to the OSAA Class 4A state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.