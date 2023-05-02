TD Boys Golf

The Dalles boys golf, from left to right, Kenneth Miller, Keeler Lawson, Joe Codding, Leighton Voodre, Cooper Cummings.

 Contributed photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team continues to improve, as they recorded personal-best team scores in back-to-back Class 4A Special District 1 tournaments last week.

The Riverhawks played in the 11-team Seaside Invitational April 24, and they took third place while shooting a season best 335, lowering their previous best score by five strokes. The Dalles, guided by Coach Dan Telles, then followed with another season best score with a 334 in the 18-team state preview tournament April 25 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. The Valley Catholic High Valiants won the Corvallis tournament with a 322.

