The Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team came ever-so-close to getting its first Class 5A Intermountain Conference win April 29 in a doubleheader versus the Redmond High Panthers at Redmond.
The Hawks (0-8 IMC, 2-15 overall) played well but lost, 8-7, to the No. 17-ranked Panthers (4-5 IMC, 10-9) in the first match-up between the teams. It marked the smallest margin of defeat for The Dalles this year.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Ed Ortega, were unable to maintain their momentum though in the second contest, which they lost 14-0 in five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. It marked the ninth straight defeat for the Hawks, who lost 9-0 to the No. 18 ranked Ridgeview High Ravens (4-4 IMC, 11-6 overall) on April 26 at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
“We played well in the first game versus Redmond, before we lost it in the bottom of the seventh inning,” said Ortega. “In the second game, Redmond just hit the ball well and we walked a few batters and their pitcher kept us off balance and threw a good game for them. Sam Shaver pitched great for us in Game 1. Braden Schwartz, Evan Baldy, Riley Brock, and Diego Gonzalez each hit the ball well. We hit the ball hard a couple of times in Game 2, but they (Panthers) made the key plays and Redmond’s pitchers got a no-hitter.”
The Hawks were hoping to get their first league win Tuesday at home against Redmond (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play their next contest at home Friday in a 3 p.m. doubleheader versus the Crook County High Cowboys (2-6 IMC, 5-14 overall) at Quinton Street Ballpark.
The Hawks have six games remaining in the season, which concludes May 17 against the No. 5-ranked Hood River Valley High Eagles (8-0, 13-4) at Hood River.
