The South Wasco County High Redsides boys and girls basketball teams had among their best finishes ever in the 2021 Oregon Class 1A state basketball tournament this week.
The Redside boys (10-3) won an overtime thriller 70-65 over Powder Valley Thursday at Baker City High School. South Wasco took third place in the 16-team, four-day tournament. It marked the school’s best finish at the tournament since 2006, when the Redsides placed second.
South Wasco led 19-4 after the first quarter, but the Badgers fought back and gradually regained the momentum and took a one-point lead after three quarters. The Redsides’ quartet of senior Garrett Olson (17 points, 14 rebounds), Ian Ongers (19 points), junior Brock LaFaver (seven points, 10 rebounds) and junior Oscar Thomas (20 points) hit clutch shots in overtime to help lead South Wasco to the victory.
The South Wasco County girls team (8-4) won a nail-biter, 60-58, over the Trinity Lutheran Saints (7-4) to earn fourth place in the tourney. It marked the Lady Redsides’ highest state tournament finish since 2001, when they won the state title. South Wasco led 16-6 after the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. The Redsides’ momentum continued in the third as they extended the margin to 46-29 after three.
The Saints, from Bend, fought back and outscored the Redsides 29-14 in the fourth quarter to narrow the margin to just two points at the end of the game. Sophomore Kylie Iverson scored a career-high 20 points to help lead the Redsides to their third win out of four games in the four-day state tournament. Junior Holly Miles scored 14 points and sophomore Sadie McCoy had four.
The senior duo of Jade McCoy (12 points) and Destiny Mora-Lopez (10 points) also scored in double figures for South Wasco.
