The No. 6-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides kept their perfect season going following a 70-22 Class 1A Big Sky League boys basketball victory over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3 league, 1-5) Jan. 19 at South Wasco High in Maupin.
The Redsides (5-0 Big Sky, 15-0 overall) will have to wait until Feb. 4 though to attempt to extend their school record win streak. Because of recent COVID outbreaks that have affected most schools, the league is in a pause situation and all upcoming games are canceled until the schedule resumes with games starting again on Feb. 4.
The Redsides, who have Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked offense (72 points per game average), were flying high from the start as they rolled to 29-2 first quarter lead. It marked the 11th time that the Redsides have scored 70 or more points in a game this year.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, had four players in double figure scoring, led by junior Ian Ongers (15 points).
“The kids have done awesome; they are having fun and achieving their goals for the season,” said Hull. “I think we have a great chance to continue having an undefeated season.”
In a Jan. 17 match-up with neighboring county rival the Dufur High Rangers, the Redsides exploded to an 88-39 victory at home.
After an evenly played first quarter, South Wasco had a 19-15 advantage. The Redsides then took control of the contest, outscoring the Rangers 25-7 in the second for a 44-22 halftime lead.
Oscar Thomas had his first triple double of his career with 26 points, 10 steals and 10 assists. Ongers had 22 points, and Brock LaFaver scored 18. Dufur’s Marcus Radcliffe led the Rangers in scoring with 10 points.
Dufur was playing its first contest in a month. Because of COVID health and protocol issues, along with weather-related cancellations, Dufur had many games postponed or canceled.
“After having a month off and then only having about three practices during that time, we were quite rusty in just about every phase of the game versus South Wasco,” said Dufur Coach Hollie Darden. “They (Redsides) played really well, and they obviously have a very good team. So, we played two games and now we can’t play again, and we can’t practice, so it’s going to be interesting to see how we can finish up our season.”
Dufur bounced back from its most lopsided defeat of the season and won, 66-11, over Lyle/Wishram Jan. 18 at Dufur High School. Dufur jumped in front 24-2 after the first quarter and then extended its margin to 47-6 at halftime.
“They (Cougars) were missing four of their starters, who were out because of COVID issues, so that certainly made it tough for them not having all their kids there,” said Darden. “It’s (COVID) been kind of rough for everybody, including all the kids and their schools as well.”
Josh Taylor led Dufur in scoring with 14 points, and senior Gabe Petroff scored 13.
Horizon wins third straight
Horizon Christian won its third straight game with a 35-21 non-league win at home over the Grand View Christian Academy High Eagles (5-5) Jan. 18 in Hood River. Senior Alex Whitaker led Horizon in scoring with 13 points. Horizon’s defense held the Eagles to their fewest total amount of points in a game this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.