The South Wasco County High Redsides won their fifth straight game in Class 1A Special District 1 six-man football, 49-28, over the No. 7-ranked Joseph High Eagles (6-2) Oct. 28 at South Wasco High School in Maupin.
The No. 3-ranked Redsides (7-1), guided by Coach Mike Wain, finished tied for first place in the league with the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (7-1). The Redsides suffered their only defeat this year to the Eagles in a Sept. 23, 43-20, loss at home. Both teams have qualified for the OSAA’s first ever six-man football state playoffs which begin with quarterfinals Nov. 4. South Wasco will play a home playoff game 1 p.m. Saturday against Elkton (7-2).
“We always have a good battle with Joseph, and they beat us last year (31-13), but they’re a very dynamic team and we just had a good game plan for them both offensively and defensively,” said Wain. “We had our way with them, and they were on their heels the whole time. Sophomore linebacker Colby Brace had a great game. His stats don’t show it, but he was a key factor for us defensively. He stepped up and played more like a senior. He played a near perfect game while knowing who to cover, who to chase and when to blitz, which is a huge responsibility for a sophomore.”
The Redside defense forced nine Joseph turnovers and forced Joseph into five failed fourth-down conversions. Senior defensive end/receiver Dominic Marquez and senior linebacker/running James Best led the Redsides in tackles, as they both had three. Best was a workhorse on offense, as he had 32 carries for 218 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Marquez led the Redsides with five catches for 65 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Ian Ongers threw four touchdowns on 17-for-23 passing.
“Offensively, we kind of take what we can get and that’s been our motto,” said Wain. “Assistant Coach Michael Carter was watching Joseph’s defense and he found a weakness which we took advantage of, and we ran the same play six times in a row. It was a team effort from the coaches and the scout team helping us all week at practice in preparation for the game. Everybody showed up this week and it was just a fantastic game.
