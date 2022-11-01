The South Wasco County High Redsides won their fifth straight game in Class 1A Special District 1 six-man football, 49-28, over the No. 7-ranked Joseph High Eagles (6-2) Oct. 28 at South Wasco High School in Maupin.

The No. 3-ranked Redsides (7-1), guided by Coach Mike Wain, finished tied for first place in the league with the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (7-1). The Redsides suffered their only defeat this year to the Eagles in a Sept. 23, 43-20, loss at home. Both teams have qualified for the OSAA’s first ever six-man football state playoffs which begin with quarterfinals Nov. 4. South Wasco will play a home playoff game 1 p.m. Saturday against Elkton (7-2).