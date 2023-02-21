South Wasco girls and boys basketball teams, winners of the regular season Big Sky League basketball titles, had the players of the year by a vote of the conference coaches.
The awards were announced at Saturday’s Big Sky playoff games in The Dalles.
Senior Kylie Iverson of South Wasco was the girls player of the year, and senior Ian Ongers earned the boys top honors. The Redsides had two other players earn first-team all-league: sister and brother, junior Julie Hull, and frosh Jason Hull.
Other first-team girls players were: Willa McLoughlin, Sr. Trout Lake; Violette Anderson, So. Trout Lake; Hayley Peterson, Jr. Dufur; and Delani Stefani, Fr. Ione/Arlington.
Also making first team for boys were: Nate Clark, Sr. Wheeler County; Mason Bates, Jr. Horizon Christian; Marcus Radcliffe, Sr. Ione/Arlington; and JJ Johnston, Jr. Dufur.
The boys second team was: Carter Boise, Sr. Wheeler County; James Best, Sr. South Wasco; Eduardo Rubio, Sr. Sherman; Bryce Rollins, Sr. Ione/Arlington; and Caleb Yuan, Sr. Horizon Christian.
On the girls second team were: Natalie Martin, Sr. Sherman; Alise Gimlin, Sr. Klickitat/Glenwood; Morgan Cole-Hand, So. Wheeler County; Sadie McCoy, Sr. South Wasco; Emma Patterson, Fr. Klickitat/Glenwood; and Morgan Geary, Sr. Sherman.
Honorable mention girls were: Najiah Knight, Jr. Ione/Arlington; Gracie Garthwaite, Jr. Condon; Vicky DeLaTorre, So. Ione/Arlington; Anabell Udey, Jr. South Wasco; and Gabby Fraioli, Sr. Horizon Christian.
Honorable mention boys were: Carson Eynetich, Sr. Ione/Arlington; Leven Whitbeck, So. Wheeler County; Cody Phillips, Jr. Dufur; Brody Geer, Jr. Condon; and Landon Heberling, Sr. Trout Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.