The 2023 Big Sky District Champions South Wasco Redsides. From left to right, head coach Jim Hull, assistant coach Zach Hayes, Gavin Hagan, George Barnett, Storm McCoy, Joey Holloway, James Best, Ian Ongers, Jason Hull, Landon Olson, Junior Cortes and assistant coach Terry Stark. Noah Noteboom photo

South Wasco girls and boys basketball teams, winners of the regular season Big Sky League basketball titles, had the players of the year by a vote of the conference coaches.

The awards were announced at Saturday’s Big Sky playoff games in The Dalles.

