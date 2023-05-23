The Dufur High Rangers capped their third season by winning the second-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

The Rangers, guided by third-year Coach Travis Kane, shot a team score of 720; state champion Crook County High Cowgirls shot 705. Standout Ranger senior Tora Timinsky took third place individually with a two-round, 36-hole score of 146. Timinsky finished one stroke behind co-champions Ava Austria of Catlin Gabel and Maddie Dustin of Cascade. Sixth-three golfers participated in the 12-team event.

