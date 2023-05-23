The Dufur High Rangers capped their third season by winning the second-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Rangers, guided by third-year Coach Travis Kane, shot a team score of 720; state champion Crook County High Cowgirls shot 705. Standout Ranger senior Tora Timinsky took third place individually with a two-round, 36-hole score of 146. Timinsky finished one stroke behind co-champions Ava Austria of Catlin Gabel and Maddie Dustin of Cascade. Sixth-three golfers participated in the 12-team event.
“We had a great season in finishing second place in the state,” said Kane. “We set ourselves up to be successful and the team played great. We did exactly what our expectations were, which was to be a contender for the state title. We just ran into a heck of a buzz saw in Crook County. They (Cowgirls) did personal best scores from districts all the way through the state tourney, and they just got better and better each round. It was amazing to see what they accomplished, and I congratulate them, and I’ll tip my hat to them.”
Tora Timinsky, her sister Tygh (160), senior Amelie DeArmond (202) and senior Allie Masterson accounted for the team score for Dufur. Junior Molly Cochenour shot a non-counting score of 241.
Dufur, the lone 1A school in the tournament, had the seventh-best score out of all of the OSAA classifications levels - 6A through 1A. It marked the second straight trophy finish for Dufur, which took fourth place last year. Tora Timinsky took fourth place individually in 2022.
“For a 1A school and where we’re located at and playing that well is no small feat,” said Kane. “I think sometimes there’s a tendency to overlook us and underestimate how good our teams is and what we bring to the table. Hopefully, we opened up some eyes at the state tournament again this year.”
For seniors Tora Timinsky, DeArmond and Masterson, it marked the final golf tournament of their Dufur High School careers. “Looking forward to 2024 - it looks like it might be a partial rebuilding year for us,” said Kane. “We have some great eighth graders who will be joining our team next year and they’ll make some contributions.
“Tygh will return next year, and we’ll be looking to see her continue to get lower scores and Molly will be back along with our two freshmen Cynthia Medina and Kaylee Wiles. … Unfortunately, we’ll lose Tora, Amelie and Allie who have been with us the last three years and I congratulate them for graduating.”
