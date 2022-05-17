The Dufur High boys and girls golf teams competed in the Special District 4 Tournament May 9-10 at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton, where the girls team earned a spot in the state tourney.
The Ranger girls squad, guided by Coach Travis Kane, took second place and qualified for the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championship tournament at Eagle Crest Resort’s Ridge Course in Redmond. (The tourney was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and results weren’t available at the print edition deadline.)
“I’m extremely proud of all the players, boys and girls alike,” said Kane. “Last year with the modified schedule (because of COVID), there wasn’t any official state, regional or district tournaments. So, our team didn’t really have an opportunity to participate in that way in our first year. Now in our second year, it’s nice that we’re able to have a full season with state qualifiers as well as the state tournament.”
Dufur junior Tora Timinsky shot 77 in the first round May 9, followed by an 80 in the second round May 10. Timinisky’s two-round 157 earned her medalist honors, as she improved to 7-0 this year. Sophomore Molly Cochenour shot a two-round personal best score of 229 and was seventh.
Senior Piper Neal shot 238 (14th) and Allie Masterson shot 269 (25th) as Dufur finished at 885. Amelie Dearmond shot a non-counting score of 275 for Dufur. The tourney included 39 golfers from seven high schools. La Grande won at 867, followed by Dufur’s 885 and Baker’s 972. All three teams advanced to state.
The Rangers boys squad of freshman Klayton Schanno and seniors Wyatt Miller and Konner Donovan competed in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Tournament in Pendleton. Schanno shot a 218 and took 13th place overall. Miller shot 281 for 33rd place and Donovan shot 285 for 35th place out of 42 golfers.
