Improvement has come in select chunks this season for Hood River Valley’s baseball team.
The Kingsmen swept the Eagles this past week in a three-game Northwest Oregon Conference set. Putnam lost just one starter from its lineup off last year’s state playoff team, and the replacement, sophomore Ian Pollard, may be the Kingsmen’s best player this spring.
Hood River (2-4 NWOC, 7-7 overall) arguably was in all three games, leading two of them into the middle innings, but the Eagles could not close things out.
“I think there is a legitimate line of analysis that says we were pretty close, but we could never finish the games,” HRV Coach Max Reitz said.
A 5-4 loss in the series opener April 18 at Putnam was an especially tough pill to swallow. HRV led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but squandered four runs in the top of the frame.
“The Tuesday game we walked 10 and hit two batters and we just didn’t adapt to the conditions very well,” Reitz said. “It was very cold, very wet. But their guys were able to make it through the game.”
Starter Jake Von Lubken struck out seven, walked five and allowed just one hit through the first five innings.
The HRV pitching punch of Von Lubken and Jordan Webber had spurts of wildness in their starts. That, combined with younger arms in the bullpen, also factored in the series. “(When) you run up the pitch count, you can’t always get them (to go) as deep in the game,” Reitz said of his starters.
HRV’s game one relievers – Addison Postlewait, Grady Williams, and Joel Bronson — didn’t allow a hit but combined for five walks and Putnam took advantage. Being able to manufacture runs with a single hit says something about a team.
“They’re a good club; they’re very well coached,” Reitz said of Putnam.
Game two a day later at HRV saw the Eagles take a 6-1 lead after three innings. But Putnam scored four in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Hood River’s seven errors helped the Kingsman’s cause and played a role in the 10-6 final margin. Hood River lost the third game back at home on April 21, 7-3, as Putnam clinched the win with a three-run sixth inning.
In the series opener, Webber was 2-for-3 with two doubles and 2-for-4 in game two. Von Lubken reached base three times in game two and blasted a home run in the opener. That said, HRV is going to need more productive at-bats throughout its lineup in order make a run at the upper echelon of the NWOC.
“Jake and Jordan continue to make up the bulk of our offense,” Reitz said. “I would say Jordan McDoal is putting up some really good at bats…he’s really been barreling the baseball. Ethan Rivera is really starting to come around offensively.”
This week the Eagles finish off the third and final week of three-game series’ against NWOC East teams. Then comes four, two-game sets over three weeks up until May 19 against the NWOC West schools, followed by the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.