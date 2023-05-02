The Dalles High Riverhawks have displayed qualities of a championship team while extending their Class 4A softball win streak to 11 straight following a, 15-5, Tri-Valley Conference home win over the Estacada High Rangers (6-3 TVC, 10-6 overall) on April 27.
The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks (8-0 TVC, 14-3 overall) jumped out to 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele (2-for-3, four RBI). The Riverhawks’ explosive offense (11 runs per game average) led to a 10-1 advantage in the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI homer by junior Zoe LeBreton (2-for-4, three RBI) and another two-run homer by Sagapolutele.
“I thought I might’ve had a chance to hit three, but it didn’t happen and that’s OK,” said Sagapolutele, who has eight home runs.
The Riverhawks, who pounded 16 hits in the game, built a 13-2 lead in the third, which included a leadoff homer by junior Jeilane Stewart (3-for-4, two RBI), her sixth one this year. “We’re going to try and break the home run record and I believe that we have a chance to do that,” said Stewart, the Riverhawks’ leadoff batter. “We all play very good together … We’re hoping to win the Tri Valley Conference title and we’re focusing on trying to win all six of our remaining league games and then hopefully going to the state playoffs, which should really be a lot of fun.”
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, then plated a run in the fourth and another one in the fifth to conclude the game after five via the 10-run Mercy Rule. “Any team on any day if they’re getting a pretty good string of hits and they’re hitting well can take another team down,” said Macnab. “I always try to keep my players prepared to come out and play with a high intensity level and make sure that you treat every opponent the same, because they’re all coming after you and you have to play hard. That’s what we did and I’m extremely proud of our team and it was a good win for us.”
The Riverhawks are on a record-setting pace for home runs. They’ve hit 40 and with six games remaining they could break the OSAA all-time, all classification mark of 53, set by Marist Catholic in 2017. “It really isn’t what we intended to do at the beginning of the season, but it would be kind of cool to break the home run record,” said Macnab. “Certainly, the girls are making good contact with the ball, and we do have some really powerful hitters throughout our lineup.”
The Dalles sophomore pitcher Despina Seufalemua scattered seven hits and struck out five while allowing three earned runs. “I knew that we would come out here and play our hardest and to the best we could and that’s what we did,” said Seufalemua, who has a team-high 30 RBI and is tied with Sagapolutele for a team-leading eight homers. “I think we definitely have a good chance to win the league title, but anything can happen at this point of the season. We still have a few more game to play in the regular season and we just need to stay focused for each and every game.”
The Riverhawks also recorded two wins over the Crook County High Cowgirls (6-3 TVC, 10-7 overall) last week, 5-2 on April 24 at Prineville, and 10-3 on April 26.
“We’re just hitting our stride and we’re trying to work on things that we can practice on in each game to work out all the kinks as we get ready for postseason play (May 23),” said Macnab. “They just continue to work hard, and they’re all practicing well and refine their skill set and the sky is the limit for this team. This team has what it takes to go all the way. We just have to stay focused and keep working hard and keep grinding every day.”
In the road win, LeBreton (1-for-3, two RBI, home run), Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (1-for-4, RBI) and Ella Smith (1-for-3, RBI) led the Riverhawks’ seven-hit offense. Riverhawk senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
The Riverhawks followed with a 10-3 home victory in which the home team outscored the Cowgirls 5-0 over the last three innings. LeBreton (2-for-4, two-RBI home run), Sagapolutele (3-for-4, four RBI, home run) and Stewart (2-for-4, RBI) were the offensive leaders, as the Riverhawks outhit the Cowgirls, 11-4. Abbas had another outstanding performance in the circle with seven strikeouts.
The Dalles plays Wednesday at Madras (2-7 TVC, 6-13 overall). The Riverhawks won the previous two games against Madras, 17-1, on April 10 and, 15-0, on April 12.
