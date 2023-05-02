Huddle.jpg

The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks celebrate a home run at home. The Riverhawks are currently on an 11-game win streak and have their eyes on a championship come postseason, which starts May 23.

 Mike Weber photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks have displayed qualities of a championship team while extending their Class 4A softball win streak to 11 straight following a, 15-5, Tri-Valley Conference home win over the Estacada High Rangers (6-3 TVC, 10-6 overall) on April 27.

The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks (8-0 TVC, 14-3 overall) jumped out to 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele (2-for-3, four RBI). The Riverhawks’ explosive offense (11 runs per game average) led to a 10-1 advantage in the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI homer by junior Zoe LeBreton (2-for-4, three RBI) and another two-run homer by Sagapolutele.