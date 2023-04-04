Portland’s Vincent Bouillard won the 2023 Gorge Waterfalls 100k run in Cascade Locks on Saturday and Sunday.
The 29-year-old covered the 100-kilometer course on Saturday in 8 hours, 28 minutes, 57 seconds. Blake Slattengren, 27, of Seattle was second in 8:37.59. Bouillard’s time is the second-fastest ever on the course. The course record is held by Jim Walmsley: 8:20.28 in 2017. Walmsley has competed in endurance runs all over the world.
There were 208 finishers in the race. The top Gorge finisher was White Salmon’s William Rice, who was 10th with a time of 10:10.07.
The top female finisher was Riley Brady of Boulder, Colo., who was ninth overall with a time of 9:59.37.
Sunday's 30k race was won by Liam Meirow of Portland in 2:05.21. Bailey Kowalczyk of Colorado was the top female finisher in sixth place at 2:19.30. White Salmon’s Stacie Farrow was the top Gorge finisher in the 30k in 108th place in 3:49.44.
The 30k had 238 finishers.
Runners came from as far away as Canada, as well as Maryland, New York, Vermont, Ohio and Illinois.
