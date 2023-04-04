Portland’s Vincent Bouillard won the 2023 Gorge Waterfalls 100k run in Cascade Locks on Saturday and Sunday.

The 29-year-old covered the 100-kilometer course on Saturday in 8 hours, 28 minutes, 57 seconds. Blake Slattengren, 27, of Seattle was second in 8:37.59. Bouillard’s time is the second-fastest ever on the course. The course record is held by Jim Walmsley: 8:20.28 in 2017. Walmsley has competed in endurance runs all over the world.

