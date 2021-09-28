Pendleton High’s “next-man-up” mantra was on display in the second half Friday, when the Buckaroos scored 29 unanswered points to beat Hood River Valley, 35-21, in a key Intermountain Conference football game at Henderson Stadium.
Pendleton trailed 21-6 at halftime before switching quarterbacks and adjusting its backfield in the third quarter, when its comeback began. Just as important to what Pendleton gained with its lineup shuffle, was what HRV lost when do-everything senior Trenton Hughes had to leave the game because of an injury.
“Any time you have a player of his caliber have to leave the game it’s going to affect your team,” Pendleton Coach Erik Davis said of Hughes. The opposing coach and player have a special relationship stemming from the time they spent together this past summer when Davis coached Hughes on an all-star team. “I feel badly for Trenton; l just hope he’s able to come back and play again this season in some capacity. He’s a great player and person.”
The tenor of the game changed on one play less than four minutes into the second half. Hughes was injured making a touchdown-saving tackle along the Eagle sideline. Hughes had thrown for a score and ran for another to help Hood River (3-1 overall, 1-1 league) take a 21-6 halftime lead.
After Hughes left the game, Pendleton (3-1, 2-0) sprung to life, while Hood River went stagnant. Pendleton (3-1, 2-0) tied the game early in the fourth quarter and took the lead for good on a 23-yard Collin Primus to Benito Jennings touchdown pass with 6:46 remaining. Gabe Browning added an insurance TD a minute and a half later on a 43-yard punt return.
In the first half, Hughes had rushed 15 times for 148 yards and also threw for 58 more — accounting for 206 of HRV’s 212 yards from scrimmage. Hood River had 51 second-half total offensive yards, with 34 coming on a long pass play. In vintage Hughes fashion, he opened the game’s scoring midway through the first quarter on a 66-yard, quarterback keeper up the middle. On the previous play, Hughes had got a little greedy, appearing to freelance on a deep pass route with Mason Spellecy down the left sideline. That pass prompted this sideline instruction from HRV Coach Caleb Sperry, “(Trenton) don’t do your own thing.” The senior obliged (depending on ones’ take, perhaps) sticking with the sideline call on the next play with his tackle-breaking TD romp.
Hood River pulled ahead 14-0 when the Eagles picked on Jennings in single coverage on back-to-back plays. The second pass — from the 25-yard line - was hauled in by senior Ryles Buckley with a skillful, over-the-shoulder grab in the right corner of the endzone.
Pendleton, which has won six straight games against Hood River (since the Eagles’ 42-21 win in 2015), made it a one-possession game on Payton Lambert’s 15-yard run with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter. Hood River was driving for another score when Hughes’ fumble was recovered by the Buckaroos at their 12. Three plays later, however, Pendleton starting quarterback Jack Lieuallen was blind-sided by Joey Frazier who burst in from the right side. Jakob VonLubken recovered in the end zone and the Eagles had their 21-6 lead.
On the third-quarter play when Hughes was injured, Browning had run a 10-yard slant pattern over the middle and back-up quarterback Primus hit him with a perfectly thrown ball. Browning continued slanting toward the HRV sideline, eluding would-be tacklers. He appeared to have broken free for a brief moment before Hughes caught him from behind about the HRV 30-yard line. As Hughes was tackling Browning near the sideline, the Hood River two-way all-league player got his right hand caught in the Pendleton player’s helmet and the result was a broken finger.
Eight plays later, with Hughes watching from the HRV bench, Pendleton pulled within a touchdown, 21-14, on Brock Mackey’s 3-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion. The score came at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter and the drive punctuated what Browning said the Buckaroos kept telling each other on the sideline throughout the game: “Just keep playing.”
As examples: Mackey was able to recover his own fumble three plays before his score; the Buckaroos converted the two-point conversion after they were penalized five yards; and the conversion pass — from Primus to Jennings — was tipped in the end zone by Frazier, but Jennings stayed with the play — “just kept playing” — and hauled in the pass.
Frazier played a stellar game for the Eagles, especially on defense. He was in the right place at the right time numerous plays, and his interception of Lieuallen, and 18-yard return, set up HRV at the Pendleton 7 early in the third quarter. But two plays later Hughes was picked off by Browning at the Buckaroo 3. Frazier also blocked a Pendleton point-after kick attempt.
After Browning’s interception, Davis made the quarterback, moving Primus, a senior, behind center in place of Lieuallen. Mackey’s five-yard run moved the ball to the Pendleton 8, and Frazier again stepped in front of a pass from his linebacker spot. Frazier juggled the ball with his hands out in front of his body, but he couldn’t hold on. On the next play, Browning ran his slant route from left to right and Primus hit him in stride at about the 20. A few seconds later, Hughes and Browning met on the HRV sideline.
Hood River was sharp in the first half — on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Eagles outgained Pendleton 212 to 150 and HRV was penalized just once (a season low for a half) for five yards, while Pendleton was flagged five times before the break.
Browning acknowledged the slow Pendleton start but added, “I think we were coming back before he (Hughes) was injured. We just kept playing, supporting each other.”
Davis wasn’t quite as confident as his senior wide receiver/defensive back’s assessment of Pendleton’s performance; he said HRV’s play was a big factor.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Sperry. He had them ready to play. They were ready,” Davis said. “I’m a no-excuse guy; I don’t use long bus rides or anything else like that. I mean, come on, we’re from Pendleton. All our bus rides are long.”
On their behalf, the Buckaroos were missing two starting tackles to injury and Lambert, their all-league running back/linebacker, injured his ankle on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Lambert came back later in the game, but he was far from his usually efficient self (team leading 10 TDs in four games). He had carried the ball nine times in the first half for Pendleton’s share-the-load, deceptive running game — the most carries of any of the Buckaroos to that point. Mackey, the third-string running back, was the workhorse after the break with 16 carries for 57 yards.
Hood River returns to IMC action Friday on the road at Redmond (2-1, 2-0). The Panthers have won their two IMC contests – against The Dallas and Parkrose — by a combined score of 153-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.