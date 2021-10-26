The Oregon School Activities Association’s Redistricting Committee will meet 9 a.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn in Wilsonville to take testimony on its proposed changes to the alignment of the state’s high school athletic leagues.
The most recent committee proposal has The Dalles and Hood River in different athletic conferences — and in different enrollment classifications. The meeting is open to the public. To request to testify via Zoom, contact Brad Garrett at bradg@osaa.org.
The latest proposal has The Dalles competing in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference. Hood River will compete in the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference. The changes would be effective fall of 2022 and be in place through the 2025-26 school year. The proposal calls for a continuation of the six-classification alignment for Oregon’s 295 high schools.
The committee floated one proposal earlier this fall that reduced the classifications to five. Other suggestions the committee considered were a regional-based format.
The committee will meet on Monday and Nov. 22 and then submit its final recommendation to the OSAA’s executive board, which has the final say in the matter. The executive board is expected to finalize the new alignments at its Dec. 13 meeting.
