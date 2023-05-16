The No. 13-ranked Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins (13-5) won a District 4 playoff game 5-0 over the Eatonville High Crusers (11-7) on May 11 in Montesano to qualify for the WIAA Class 1A boys soccer 20-team state tournament May 19-27 in Renton, Wash.
It marks the second straight season that Columbia has qualified for the state playoffs.
The Bruins will play a second-round playoff game May 19 versus the No. 10-ranked South Central Athletic Conference Champion Wahluke High Warriors (13-4-2) at Renton Memorial Stadium. The winner advances to the May 20 quarterfinals.
In the match versus Eatonville, the Bruins took control of the game early as junior midfielder Luke Miller, Uli Huerta and Juan Santoyo-Luna (two goals) each scored in the first half to help Columbia build a 4-0 halftime advantage. Junior forward Isaac Reynoso (one assist) scored a goal 10 minutes into the second half to extend the Bruins’ lead to 5-0. Juniors Angel Flores, Angel Cortes, and Ben Salinas each had assists for Columbia.
Junior goalkeeper Alfonso Serrato had six saves to help lead the Bruins to the win over Eatonville, who were eliminated from the playoffs.
On May 9, the Bruins lost 2-1 to the No. 2-ranked Montesano High Bulldogs (18-1) at Montesano in a district playoff game. After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Flores scored a goal on an assist from freshman Matt Miller tying the match, 1-1, early in the second half. The two evenly matched teams remained tied for most of the second half until the Bulldogs (17-1) scored off a corner kick with 10 minutes remaining to give them the go-ahead lead.
