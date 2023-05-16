CVM_0311.jpg

Columbia’s Angel Flores (3) goes for a goal during play earlier this season. The Bruins qualified for the WIAA state tournament when they defeated Eatonville in the consolation bracket of the District 4 tournament in Renton, Wash. The Bruins play No. 10 Wahluke Warriors on May 19.

 Chelsea Marr photo/file

The No. 13-ranked Trico League Champion Columbia High Bruins (13-5) won a District 4 playoff game 5-0 over the Eatonville High Crusers (11-7) on May 11 in Montesano to qualify for the WIAA Class 1A boys soccer 20-team state tournament May 19-27 in Renton, Wash.

It marks the second straight season that Columbia has qualified for the state playoffs.