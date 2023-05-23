Hood River Valley graduate Jonah Tactay will compete in the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field preliminary championships this week in California.
Tactay, a 2018 HRV graduate, competed at the Pac 12 Championships in Walnut, Calif., on May 13-14. He finished fourth in the triple jump with a best mark of 49- feet, 3.75 inches, and was tenth in the Long Jump at 24-3.75. He will be competing in the triple Jump in the NCAA West Preliminary meet in Sacramento, Calif., on May 26. Tactay qualified with a previous triple jump mark of 50-1.25. Qualifiers at the West meet advance to the NCAA Championships, next month in Austin, Texas.
