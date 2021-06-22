Hopes for, first, a co-Intermountain Conference championship, and then a first-round playoff bye, were dashed last week when the Hood River Valley boys basketball team dropped successive road games at Redmond and Crook County. The losses left the Eagles in third place in the final regular season standings and a home playoff date against Pendleton on Monday (result came after the printed edition deadline).
Redmond defeated Hood River, 59-58, in an Intermountain Conference game June 15 and the Eagles lost 80-52 two days later at league champion Crook County. HRV closed the week Friday with a home win against Pendleton, 62-55.
“[It was a] super long week with school out and graduation over. We learned a lot last week and hope to clean it up for the playoffs this week,” Eagle Coach Christopher Dirks said. “It’s been a really long season even though it’s been short. Being at the end of the year we faced a lot of distractions that were draining.”
HRV led at Redmond with two minutes remaining, but some defensive lapses and missed free throws enabled the Panthers to pull out the win on their home court and clinch second place in the final standings.
“We took [the] weekend to refocus on what we need to get done this week. So, starting [Monday], it’s play till we lose,” Dirks said. “We feel like we can make some noise if we can put everything we learned this year together.”
The playoff format has the top two teams in the regular-season standings earning first-round byes in the six-team district. The No. 1 and 2 seeds advance to the June 23 semifinals and home games against Monday’s winners. The championship game is June 25 at the site of the higher seeded team.
Crook County (14-0, 10-0) clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Redmond (10-2, 8-2) earned a first-round bye with the win over HRV (8-4, 6-4). Monday’s HRV-Pendleton winner plays Wednesday at Redmond. Crook County hosts Monday’s The Dalles vs. Ridgeview winner.
Hood River’s girls team finished as the No. 5 seed in the IMC and will play a 5:30 p.m. game Monday at Redmond. The Eagles (0-12, 0-10) finished sixth in the final standings, but moved up a playoff spot when The Dalles (2-8 overall, league) decided to end its season after its final league game Thursday.
The improved Eagles lost a close game to visiting Redmond on June 15, 53-49. They lost 50-33 to Crook County on Thursday and then 50-33 to league co-champion Pendleton on Friday. HRV trailed by one point at halftime at Pendleton but was outscored 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Hood River freshman Marina Castaneda led all scorers with 20 points, 15 of which came in the first half.
