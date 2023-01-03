Host Lebanon halted Hood River Valley’s three-game boys basketball win streak Dec. 29, with a 58-50 win over the Eagles.

The Warriors pulled away down the stretch by making just enough of their free throws. Lebanon entered the game with a 1-4 record but played with confidence on its home court, especially late in the game when they doubled up the visitors on the scoreboard in the final period. Hood River Valley (3-5) didn’t score for five minutes to start the second half, but the Eagles eventually heated up from the outside to tie the game entering the fourth quarter.