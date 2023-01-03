Host Lebanon halted Hood River Valley’s three-game boys basketball win streak Dec. 29, with a 58-50 win over the Eagles.
The Warriors pulled away down the stretch by making just enough of their free throws. Lebanon entered the game with a 1-4 record but played with confidence on its home court, especially late in the game when they doubled up the visitors on the scoreboard in the final period. Hood River Valley (3-5) didn’t score for five minutes to start the second half, but the Eagles eventually heated up from the outside to tie the game entering the fourth quarter.
Hood River appeared in control of things and enroute to its fourth win early in the final period. Ethan Rivera nailed a left-wing three-pointer and Isaiah Poole made a runner to give the Eagles a 48-45 lead with five minutes remaining. But Coach Christopher Dirks’ team then went cold and managed just two points the rest of the game.
Those came after Zak Poole poked the ball away on the defensive end and got it back at for a layup. Dirks called a timeout with 1:15 remaining and the Eagles trailing, 53-50. Hood River was forced to foul, and Lebanon responded by making five free throws in the final minute. HRV couldn’t counter at its offensive end.
Lebanon’s 1-2-1-1 full-court press didn’t bother HRV early, as the Eagles broke it with diagonal passing and minimal dribbling. Hood River held five-point leads three times in the first quarter. The first was at 10-5 on Aidan Smith’s three-pointer off a pass from Isaiah Poole. Smith scored seven of HRV’s first 10 points and Poole was a catalyst for the HRV offense throughout the first half with four assists.
There were five lead changes and two ties in the second quarter, which ended with HRV holding a 33-32 advantage. Lebanon, which scored most of its field goals near the basket, used an 8-3 run to take a 23-20 lead. Zak Poole responded for Hood River with two three-pointers sandwiched around an Isaiah Poole basket off a Warrior turnover. Poole took a charge at the defensive end and Sam Fauth gave HRV a 30-25 lead with a put-back basket off an offensive rebound. A 7-1 run gave Lebanon the lead shortly before halftime, before Ethan Rivera ended the first half scoring with a contested 10-foot jumper.
Lebanon, which played man-to-man defense exclusively in the first half, started the second in a 2-3 zone. HRV turned the ball over and 23 converted a breakaway layup at the other end. It was a sign of things to come, as the Eagles had five turnovers, missed three three-pointers and two layups enabling Lebanon to take a 39-33 lead.
Dirks called a timeout at 5:07 of the third period, but it didn’t slow Lebanon. The Warriors’ Sam Brandt hit a three-pointer to push the advantage to 42-33. Both teams went cold from the field for the next two minutes. Then Zak Poole heated up. The sophomore guard broke HRV’s cold streak with a wing three-pointer more than five minutes into the quarter. He hit another a short time later, pulling his team within, 42-39. Brother Isaiah got into the act after a Lebanon turnover, as his trey tied the game 42-42, prompting a Warrior timeout. Neither team scored in the final 1:45 of the period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.