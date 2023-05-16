Hood River’s Davis Kerr and Sierra Muenzer earned spots in this week’s Class 5A state golf tournaments with their performances last week in regional play.
Muenzer was the fourth individual qualifier to earn a berth at state based on her play at the Special District 1 regional tournament, May 8, at Stone Creek Golf Course south of Oregon City.
Muenzer, a sophomore, was scheduled to play May 15-16 Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 5,416-yard Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks in the OSAA girls 5A state championship tourney.
Kerr also played at the boys regional tourney, but he was secured a spot at the state tourney when La Salle of the Northwest Oregon Conference qualified as a team.
Kerr was scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 6,635-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell in the OSAA boys 5A state championship tourney. It is the fourth successive season Hood River has qualified either a boys individual or team for the state tourney.
Hood River’s boys team finished fifth in the Northwest Oregon Conference district championship two weeks ago and did not earn a team qualifying spot in regionals. But the Eagles had three boys golfers who qualified as individuals at regionals, based on their play at district, as well as throughout the NWOC season — Kerr, John Olsen, and Braden Zorza. They competed for five individual berths from regionals to the state tourney.
The one-day regional event included six teams — three apiece from the NWOC and Intermountain Conference — along with individual golfers. Coach Erin Mason said Kerr had positioned himself for a potential state championship tourney berth after finishing finished 10th overall in the NWOC as an individual.
But Stone Creek, with its ample bunker-protected greens, was a challenge for the golfers. “I knew Davis Kerr and John Olsen had a fairly high chance of advancing to state if they could just peak at the right time.” Mason said.
La Salle Prep of the Northwest Oregon Conference took second place as a team at regionals. As it turned out, the Falcons’ team finish auto-advanced Kerr into the state tourney based on his play at the district tourney.
Kerr made a two-putt par on the 18th green to finish at 86, with two, nine-hole rounds of 43. “I am super proud of Davis as a sophomore making his second consecutive state championship appearance as an individual - no easy feat, honestly,” Mason said.
Olsen also shot a 43 on the back nine and finished with an 87, “an amazing round for John,” Mason said.
Wilsonville was the top qualifying team from the May 1 NWOC district tourney at Glendoveer Golf Course in east Portland.
