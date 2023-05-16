Sierra Muenzer HRV Golf.jpg

Sierra Muenzer placed well enough in the Special District 1 regional tournament to secure a spot and play in the state championships on May 15 and 16.

 Contributed photo

Hood River’s Davis Kerr and Sierra Muenzer earned spots in this week’s Class 5A state golf tournaments with their performances last week in regional play.

Muenzer was the fourth individual qualifier to earn a berth at state based on her play at the Special District 1 regional tournament, May 8, at Stone Creek Golf Course south of Oregon City.