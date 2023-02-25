The No. 9-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides fell one game shy of reaching their season goal to advance to the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state tournament in Baker, losing 72-53 at Jordan Valley on Friday night.
The Redsides (25-4) fell behind 23-8 after one quarter and then faced an uphill battle for the remainder of the contest and they were unable to comeback from the early double-digit deficit. The Mustangs (19-6) led 37-22 at halftime and they were on top 59-36 after three quarters.
