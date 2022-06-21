The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion team is off to great start in the summer league baseball season.
The Hustlers, 7-2, overall, finished Father’s Day weekend with a 12-0 loss to the Yakima Beetles alumni team in the championship game of the six-team Garrettson Memorial Tournament at Yakima Valley College.
The Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, finished the four-day tournament with a 4-1 record.
“The boys just played incredible,” said Clark. “The alumni team we faced in the championship game consisted of guys age 18-23 who, for many of them, just finished playing junior college baseball seasons. One of their kids plays for Wenatchee Valley Community College and he hit a three-run homer. We have a couple 18-year-olds and lots of 15- and 16-year-olds.
“We beat every team that we were supposed to beat as far as being the same age. I told the boys that in my eyes, they are the tournament champions, regardless of what the score was in the championship game. We brought home the second-place trophy, but we feel like we won the tournament. We’re as happy as we could be with our performance.”
In their opening contest last Thursday, the Hustlers won 10-2 over BA Prep of Yakima. Following three scoreless innings, BA Prep took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. The Hustlers then took control by outscoring BA Prep 9-0 over the last three innings.
The trio of pitchers Riley Brock, Garret Peters and Braden Schwartz combined to allow four hits, had seven strikeouts and six walks. The Hustlers, led by Brock (3-for-4, three RBI), totaled 12 hits. Schwartz (1-for-2, double, RBI), Nathan Hedges (2-for-4, two RBI) and Nolan Donivan (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBI) also contributed to the Hustler offense.
In their second contest on Friday, the Hustlers got another come-from-behind victory in an 8-3 win over Washington Baseball Academy. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Hustlers scored seven runs in the third to go on top, 7-2, and they added a run in the fourth for an 8-2 advantage.
Schwartz (2-for-3, three RBI), Donivan (1-for-2, triple, RBI) and Hedges (RBI) again helped power the Hustler offense, which totaled seven hits. Gabe Petroff (1-for-3, RBI), Peters (RBI) and Carson Smith (2-for-3, RBI) also contributed.
The Hustlers played two games Saturday, winning 10-6 over the Spokane Bandits and 3-2 over the Triple A Yakima Beetles. The opener was a third straight come-from-behind effort for the Hustlers, who trailed 4-0 in the first and 5-2 in the second inning. The Hustlers then outscored Spokane 6-1 in the third to take the lead for good, 8-6.
The Hustlers never trailed in the close second game over the Beetles. Following three scoreless frames, both teams scored a run in the fourth for a 1-1 deadlock. The Hustlers scored two in the sixth and the Beetles got one run for the final margin. Will Booth, an incoming The Dalles High sophomore, started on the mound and he pitched a no-hitter through five innings. Brock pitched the final two frames and he allowed two hits to helped preserve the victory. Brock, Smith, Donivan, and Diego Gonzalez each had hits for the Hustlers.
The Hustlers will play their next contest Wednesday versus Roosevelt of Portland in a 5 p.m. game at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles. The Hustlers then will play in a 16U tournament June 24-26 at Centennial High in Gresham. They’ll play at Aloha High June 27 at 6 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. doubleheader at home against the Eastside Cutters.
