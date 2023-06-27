The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A baseball team faced some strong squads last week, winning one game and earning a rare tie in another.
The Hustlers (1-4-1 league, 5-6-1 overall) lost 10-0 on the road at West Linn June 19. West Linn has won the past two OSAA Class 6A baseball state championships.
Playing on back-to-back days, the Hustlers then faced the Yakima Beetles in a home doubleheader on June 20. The Dalles High 2023 graduate Riley Brock tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts to help lead the Hustlers to a 2-1 victory in the first contest at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
“I’ve been close to throwing a no hitter a couple of times in my career, but I just haven’t been able to get that done yet, so maybe I’ll get one sometime this season,” said Brock.
The Hustlers had eight hits and were led on offense by Brock (2-for-2, two runs scored), Nolan Donivan (2-for-3, RBI), 2022 Dufur High grad Gabe Petroff (2-for-3), 2022 Hood River Valley High grad Hunter Hough (1-for-3), and The Dalles High 2023 graduate Braden Schwartz (1-for-2). In game 2, Yakima led from start-to-finish in a 17-9 win. The slugfest included 24 hits, with the Beetles outhitting the Hustlers, 15-9. Braden Schwartz (3-for-4), Avery Schwartz (2-for-4, RBI) and Brock (2-for-3, RBI) each had multiple hits to lead the Hustlers’ offense.
The Hustlers, guided by Coach Chad Smith, faced another solid Class 6A school in a June 24 home doubleheader versus the Glencoe High Wet Sox. In a close pitcher’s duel in game one, the shorthanded Hustlers, with just nine players, lost, 3-1. The duo of hurlers Brock (seven strikeouts) and 2022 Dufur High graduate Carson Smith nearly helped lead their team to victory, as they combined to toss a four-hitter. The contest was knotted 1-1 after five innings, but Glencoe got two runs in the sixth for the final margin. In the bottom of the seventh, the Hustlers had two baserunners and a batter representing the game-winning run at the plate, but they were unable to get a hit.
“Our pitching is always right where we need it to be,” said Smith. “We have a great pitching staff, we really do. Riley pitched a great game and Carson (Chad’s son) came in as a reliever. He shut them (Wet Sox) down and they didn’t score any runs on him … If we can get more players to show up, then we’ll have a pretty solid team.”
In Game 2, the Hustlers struggled early and fell behind 9-1 in the fourth but then came back to tie it 9-9 at the end of the contest.
Relief pitcher Josh Boe pitched a solid game in helping hold the Wet Sox scoreless over the final three innings. “It didn’t look too good early, but we battled back, and we got the bats going and we started playing with a higher energy level in the fifth inning,” said Boe, a Goldendale High junior in his first year on the Hustlers.
The Hustlers trimmed the margin to 9-6 in the fifth, highlighted by a two-RBI single by 2023 The Dalles High grad Manatu Crichton-Tunai. Their comeback continued in the bottom of the seventh, as they rallied and loaded the bases twice.
“This team can be very resilient and sometimes they’re just on or off, but when they decide to play ball, then they’re really good,” said Smith. “We always hit the ball real well, but we have a tendency to watch strikes go by. If I can get them to stop watching strikes and just swing the bat, then I don’t think any team can beat us. Some of our kids have never played at this high of a level.”
The Dalles High 2023 grad Diego Gonzalez (2-for-3, RBI) drew a bases-loaded walk as Brock scored to tie it 9-9 and the game concluded at that point after seven innings. “It was a good game; we made a nice comeback and it felt good to draw the walk, which really helped us get back into the game at that point,” said Gonzalez.
The Hustlers faced the Ida Wells/Lincoln High summer squad in a Tuesday doubleheader at home (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hustlers will play in the Pepsi Pak Tournament May 29-July 2 in Selah, Wash.
The Hustlers American Legion single A team (2-1 league, 3-5 overall) played in a tournament June 22-25 in Walla Walla. The Hustlers (2-1 league, 3-5 overall) played a doubleheader Thursday and they won their opening contest, 10-0, in six innings over Gonzaga Prep.
The Dalles High pitching tandem of junior Will Booth and sophomore Hunter Bustos combined to toss a three-hitter. The trio of The Dalles High athletes Sawyer Dray (2-for-3, two RBI), Cooper Klindt (3-for-3, RBI) and Booth (1-for-3, RBI) led the Hustlers’ offense. Sherman High senior Brody Geer (two RBI) and Goldendale High senior Cameron Groves (1-for-3, RBI) also contributed.
The Hustlers lost their second contest, 9-8, to the Washington Rush Black squad. The match included three lead changes and 19 hits. Groves (4-for-4, RBI), Cody Agidius (2-for-3, RBI), Sam Shaver (1-for-2, RBI), and Avery Schwartz (1-for-4, RBI) led the Hustlers’ offense.
The Hustlers played June 23 and came up short in a 7-6 loss to the Wolves/Gems, falling behind 6-1 after four innings before coming back to tie it 6-6 in the top of the seventh. Agidius, a junior at The Dalles High, led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored. Groves (RBI), Geer (1-for-4, RBI) and Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (1-for-1) also contributed. In their final game, the Hustlers lost, 10-5, to the Yakima Beetles. The Hustlers played a road game Tuesday in Portland (result after deadline). The Hustlers’ single A team plays its first home contest in a doubleheader Wednesday at 1 p.m. versus La Grande followed by a 6 p.m. Gorge rivalry home game versus Hood River Friday at 6 p.m.
