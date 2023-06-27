Hustler's catcher

Nathan Hedges, Hustler’s catcher, tags out runner at home plate against Glencoe High Wet Sox.

 Mike Weber photo

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A baseball team faced some strong squads last week, winning one game and earning a rare tie in another.

The Hustlers (1-4-1 league, 5-6-1 overall) lost 10-0 on the road at West Linn June 19. West Linn has won the past two OSAA Class 6A baseball state championships.