In the midst of playing 17 games in 13 days, the Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers baseball team seems to be enjoying the grueling schedule, as they’ve won seven straight to improve their record to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in the American Legion standings.
The Hustlers started their marathon schedule June 21 by winning a home doubleheader 15-1 and 15-5 over RC Sockeyes of Beaverton. Both contests were shortened to five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
In the first contest, the pitching trio of Riley Brock, Avery Schwartz and Isaac Anthony combined on a four-hitter and 11 strikeouts. The Hustlers had 11 hits and were led offensively by Brock (1-for-3, double, RBI), Nolan Donivan (2-for-3, three RBI), Cooper Klindt (2-for-2, two RBI) and Finley Corbin (1-for-3, two RBI).
In the second game, the duo of Braden Schwartz and Manatu Crichton-Tunai combined on the mound as they scattered six hits, with six strikeouts and six walks. The Hustlers totaled 15 hits and were led offensively by Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, three RBI), Garrett Peters (3-for-3, two RBI) and Brock (3-for-3, two RBI).
On June 22, the pitching trio of Anthony, Avery Schwartz and Cody Agidius combined to toss a one-hitter to help lead the Hustlers to a 10-0 win in five innings over Eastside McDaniel. Leading 3-0 in the second, the Hustlers took control of the game by scoring six runs in the third to build a 9-0 advantage and they got a run in the fourth for the final margin.
Schwartz (1-for-3, two RBI), Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Brock (2-for-3, double, triple, RBI) led the Hustlers’ offensive, as they pounded nine hits.
Last Friday, in the first day of the three-day 16U tournament at Centennial High School in Gresham, the Hustlers continued their momentum by winning a doubleheader 4-3 and 7-2 over Stayton.
The Hustlers play their next contest Wednesday at 6 p.m. at McDaniel High School in Portland. They’ll follow with a 5 p.m. home game against the Yakima Beetles, which is the first of five consecutive games at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles. The Hustlers 16U squad will play White Salmon Friday at 6 p.m., followed by Saturday’s Alumni Day doubleheader at 5 p.m. and a noon league contest Sunday versus Newberg. The Hustlers then face Mountainside in a 4 p.m. doubleheader July 5.
