The No. 23-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (10-4 Big Sky League, 17-9 overall) are enjoying their best season in five years after qualifying for the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs.
The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, were seeking to advance to a Feb. 24 second-round playoff game against the winner of a first-round contest between the Crow Cougars (15-7) and the St. Paul Buckaroos (20-5). A Huskies win over the Prairie City/Burnt River High Panthers in Tuesday’s first-round playoff game (result was after the printed edition deadline) would propel Sherman County onto the second round of state.
“It’s a great accomplishment being in the state playoffs and I’m glad that we put ourselves in position to be there, so we’re pretty excited about that,” said Justesen.
Sherman County won four of its past five games. The Huskies had their four-game win streak snapped in a 58-39 loss to the Trout Lake High Mustangs (20-5) in the Big Sky district championship game Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School.
“You always want to win a district championship, but the girls gave it all they had, and we had a long week of basketball,” said Justesen. “I think it was just one of those things where I think we just kind of ran out of gas and it showed at the end of the game. They (Mustangs) are a real solid team and they had one girl (Violette Anderson, 26 points) who just never stops. She’s not the best player in our league, but she never slowed down against us and she plays pretty relentlessly.”
In the championship game against the No. 18 ranked Mustangs, Sherman fell behind 14-3 after the first quarter and trailed 22-18 at halftime. Trout Lake took control of the contest in the third, outscoring Sherman 19-9 to build a 41-27 lead after three.
Sherman won a Feb. 13 district playoff home game 67-43 over the Klickitat Glenwood High Vandals (10-8). That win clinched a state playoff berth for the Huskies for the first time since 2018. “The girls played an awesome game (versus Klickwood) and there was a lot riding on the outcome,” said Justesen. “It was a must-win situation, and we took care of business just like we needed to. It sure was exciting to qualify for the state playoffs and we achieved the goal that we were focusing on all year.”
Sherman had eight players who scored, including senior Natalie Martin with 13 points, followed by seniors Caitlyn Jauken (12 points), Morgan Geary (10 points) and freshman Addison Smith (11 points).
Alise Gimlin led Klickwood with 23 points and teammate Emma Patterson had 16.
Sherman followed with a 49-44 district semifinal win over the No. 8-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (24-3) Feb. 15 in Maupin (see related story this issue).
