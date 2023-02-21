The No. 23-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (10-4 Big Sky League, 17-9 overall) are enjoying their best season in five years after qualifying for the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs.

The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, were seeking to advance to a Feb. 24 second-round playoff game against the winner of a first-round contest between the Crow Cougars (15-7) and the St. Paul Buckaroos (20-5). A Huskies win over the Prairie City/Burnt River High Panthers in Tuesday’s first-round playoff game (result was after the printed edition deadline) would propel Sherman County onto the second round of state.

Tags

Recommended for you