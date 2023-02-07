Hood River Valley’s up-and-down boys wrestling season is again on an upward trend after an impressive showing at its nine-team annual memorial wrestling tournament Saturday at Vannet Court.
The Eagles, hampered at times this season by illness and injury, proved their toughness against mostly larger high schools at the tourney. Hood River Valley finished third as a team and had one champion and four second-place finishers.
Forest Grove won with 218 points, followed by Ridgeview with 205 and HRV with 172. The tourney included state-tourney experienced wrestlers in each of the 14 weight brackets. Some of the divisions had multiple wrestlers with state experience on their resumes.
Leading the Eagles was the championship performance by 113-pounder, Connor Farlow. He improved to 24-4 at that weight this season in winning all four of his matches by pins. Farlow’s title match ended in a fall at 3:24 over Reese Fitzpatrick of Forest Grove.
Among the four HRV runners-up was 106-pounder Joshua McLaughlin, who lost in the final to Braden Overbay of Ridgeview. Overbay has 34 wins this season in the lightest weight class.
Hood River Valley’s Treshaun Douglass was second at 120, losing to another 34-win wrestler, Eliljah Hocker, also of Ridgeview. Douglass’ route to the championship included a win over teammate Robert Wood, himself a state-tourney wrestler a season ago. Wood bounced back from the loss to his workout partner to top another practice foe, Eagle Gavino Lica, in the match for third place.
At 132 pounds, senior Carson Farlow (25-4) returned to the lineup and battled Class 6A wrestler Cole Klapprott of Oregon City for the title, losing 11-6. Farlow advanced to the title match with three pins.
Klapprott had defeated HRV’s Jacob Smith in the semifinals. Smith rebounded with a pin over Bryce Weekly of Barlow in the match for third place.
The fourth runner-up for the Eagles was Kevin Castro at 152 pounds. Castro lost a 10-6 decision in the final to Oregon City’s Tristan Waage. Castro, with 21 victories on the season, had two pins among his three wins, and a 15-9 decision in his opening match.
Mason Steffers was the other third-place finisher for HRV. Steffers won two of his three wrestled matches at 220 pounds, including a major decision over Jacob Katz of Barlow in the third-place match.
