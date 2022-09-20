Hood River Valley will celebrate its athletic success by inducting another class into the school’s hall of fame.
The morning ceremony will take place starting 10 a.m. Saturday at the outdoor pavilion at Divots at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Class of 2022 will honor individuals and teams at the event, which costs $20 per person — past inductees are admitted free and get an extra ticket.
The 13th Honors Banquet will highlight the 50th year of Title IX. The ceremony is part of day-long activities at the site. At 1 p.m. a scramble golf tournament will be held to benefit the Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center. Cost to play in the tourney is $400 a team or $100 a player. Following the tourney there will be a 6 p.m. dinner followed by live music with Grove Principal.
The Class of 2022 individual inductees are: Kaitlyn (Eddy) Bohince, 2008-2012, wrestling, cheerleading; Caitlyn (Shortt) Low, 2000-2002, swimming; Olivia (Campbell) Schmidt, 2008-2012, track and field, cheerleading; Erin (Jones) Storie, 2005-2009, cross country, swimming, and track and field.
Among the team inductees are the 1990, 1991 and 1992 girls alpine state ski champions. Members are from 1990: Carey (Nelson) Bell, Wendy Holt, Mandy (Campbell) Betz, Summer Swanson, Karrisa Schwartz, Emily Routson, and Coach Mark Crompton. From 1991: Carey (Nelson) Bell, Wendy Holt, Mandy (Campbell) Betz, Karrisa Schwartz, Emily Routson, Jessica Davies, Maggie (Cantrell) Aguirre, and coaches Crompton and Cary Mallon. From 1992: Wendy Holt, Maggie (Cantrell) Aguirre, Lena (Brainard) Covel, Sarah (Cantrell) Muenzer, Amy (Hawes) Murphy, and coaches Crompton and Mallon.
Among the coach/community member inductees: Barb (Tenny) Hosford, HRV coach for 29 years from 1976-1979 and 1988-2013 in track and field, volleyball and tennis; Kristen Uhler, HRV coach for 29 years from 1987 to 2016 in cross country and track and field; and Dr. Robert Wymore, HRV team physician for 23 years from 1972 to 1995.
The HRV Hall of Fame selection committee meets annually in April. Questions can be directed to HRV Athletic Director Trent Kroll at 541-386-2318 or trent.kroll@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.