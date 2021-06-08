HRV, The Dalles prepare for another girls basketball matchup
Wins are at a premium for the young Hood River Valley and The Dalles girls basketball teams this spring-summer season in the Intermountain Conference.
The two teams are scheduled to square off for the second time in as many weeks Thursday in The Dalles, where at least one squad will be able to earn an elusive victory.
The Dalles (1-4 overall and league) and Hood River (0-7) are fifth and sixth in the six-team IMC. The Dalles defeated HRV, 47-38, when the two teams first played May 27.
Since that contest, HRV suffered three successive losses: 60-27 at Crook County; 52-27 June 1 at Redmond; followed by a 62-23 home-game loss Friday against Pendleton.
Saturday’s home game against Centennial was cancelled. The Eagles played Tuesday at home against Ridgeview and are at rival The Dalles on Thursday.
HRV ran out of energy in its June 1 loss at Redmond. The game was tied at the half, but the Eagles were using a seven-player rotation and that caught up to them in the second half.
“Due to injuries we had a seven-girl rotation and just ran out of energy,” Coach Steve Noteboom said. “Their press created problems for us, as well; we had 17 turnovers in the second half.”
Marina Castaneda had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead HRV.
HRV was outmatched against a deeper, more experienced Pendleton team on Friday. “They are very physical and apply pressure,” Noteboom said. “We are a very young team with five freshmen getting considerable minutes.”
The Eagles also were missing two upperclassmen, who have been out with injuries (Molly Routson and Lauren Griggs).
“We have lost some leadership there,” Noteboom said. “I should have both of them for our game against Ridgewiew.”
Castaneda had 14 points against Pendleton and teammate Ryann Rosselle added six.
The Dalles also lost three straight last week after earning its first win at HRV. The Riverhawks lost 62-29 at home to Pendleton on June 1; lost 52-17 at Crook County on Thursday; and, a day later, lost 55-27 at home to Pendleton.
The latter contest was close early as both teams were firing on all cylinders on offense. But after a 17-15 Pendleton first-quarter lead, the visiting Bucks allowed 14 points the rest of the game. Pendleton used a 34-9 second-half run to seize control.
Cadence Snyder led The Dalles with 12 points.
The Dalles played at Redmond on Tuesday and then hosts Hood River and Crook County on Thursday and Friday.
Ridgeview (7-1, 5-0) leads the IMC standings and Pendleton is second. Ridgeview’s lone loss was June 3 at Class 6A Mountain View of Bend, 49-48.
