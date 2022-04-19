After having two scheduled events canceled due to inclement weather April 11 and 13, The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team and the Hood River Valley Eagles girls squad played in a nine-hole match April 15 at The Dalles Country Club.
The Dalles sophomore Katelyn Vassar shot a 48 for first place out of the nine competitors. Sophomore Nellie Wilkinson shot 61 for third place and junior Paige Compton shot 69.
Hood River’s six-member squad was led by Maysie Kim’s second place score of 49, followed by Kristin Fox (64), Juliana Moore (69), Sierra Muenzer (71), Josslyn Blue (72) and Audrey Gross (76).
The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Nate Timmons, played in a tournament Monday at Eagle Crest Ridge Resort in Redmond (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play in their next event April 25 at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole course.
“It was nice for the girls to be able to have competition this week, especially after having two tournaments canceled from our schedule,” said Timmons.
Hood River Valley was scheduled to play against Crook County on Monday and will play at The Dalles April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.