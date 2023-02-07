Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets continued to dominate the girls Mt. Hood Ski League’s downhill season by winning her fourth competition in as many starts on Sunday.
League skiers were giant slalom racing at Mount Hood’s Ski Bowl, where Teets posted the fastest runs of the day. Her consistent runs of 41.81 seconds and 41.88 equaled a combined total of 1:23.69 — almost five seconds faster than second-place finisher Nia Hamalainen of Sandy.
Hood River was third in the team standings behind Sandy and St. Mary’s. Also figuring in the team score for the Eagles were Zoe Mortensen, who was fifth overall with a 1:30.47 combined time for her two runs, and Delia Skakel, who was 20th in 1:41.04. Mortensen’s second run of 44.47 seconds was the third quickest behind Teets and The Dalles senior Lucy Booth.
Booth, who entered the race ranked No. 2 in the league behind Teets, did not finish her first run, but was solid in her second in 44.20 seconds. Teammate Ella Smith posted two runs — combined in 1:32.40, which placed her eighth overall. Kailee Klindt was 29th (1:47.91) and the third Riverhawk skier to contribute to the team score.
Ella Shuman of Trout Lake was 13th overall.
Brother Rowan Shuman won the boys individual competition. The Mustang skier took the lead with his first run of 41.38 seconds and maintained the top spot despite a second run that was fourth fastest (42.68) overall. Shuman was second a week ago when league skiers were competing in a slalom race at Mt. Hood Meadows.
The Dalles boys were third Sunday in the team results behind league leader Cleveland and Sandy. The Riverhawks did hold onto their second-place standing for the season through four races. The Dalles was led by Grey Roetcisoender, who was eighth (1:28.85), Cooper Klindt, who was 10th (1:31.64), and Henry Perez, who was 14th (1:32.10).
Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch had the fifth fastest combined time of the day, with runs of 43.38 and 43.61. Jess Aubert was 18th and Paul Morawetz 24th for the Eagles. Mt. Hood League has two regular season races remaining, starting with next week’s giant slalom at Mt. Hood Meadows.
