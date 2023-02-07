Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets continued to dominate the girls Mt. Hood Ski League’s downhill season by winning her fourth competition in as many starts on Sunday.

League skiers were giant slalom racing at Mount Hood’s Ski Bowl, where Teets posted the fastest runs of the day. Her consistent runs of 41.81 seconds and 41.88 equaled a combined total of 1:23.69 — almost five seconds faster than second-place finisher Nia Hamalainen of Sandy.

