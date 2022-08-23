HRV runners

Hood River cross country runner Phoebe Wood (No. 2) competed at the OSAA state championships last spring. She enters the season as the reigning IMC champion in cross country.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

“Go west,” they said back in the day when adventurous types plied the Oregon Trail. (No doubt some of the weary travelers could have used some thick-soled running shoes.) And west is the direction Hood River Valley’s cross country program will shake a leg for the next four years in the revamped Northwest Oregon Conference, based in the Portland-metro area (see list of schools).

Despite the new venue, there should be similar results from the Eagle runners when the competitive season kicks off later this week. Hood River Valley will once again be among the preeminent prep programs in the state.