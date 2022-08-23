“Go west,” they said back in the day when adventurous types plied the Oregon Trail. (No doubt some of the weary travelers could have used some thick-soled running shoes.) And west is the direction Hood River Valley’s cross country program will shake a leg for the next four years in the revamped Northwest Oregon Conference, based in the Portland-metro area (see list of schools).
Despite the new venue, there should be similar results from the Eagle runners when the competitive season kicks off later this week. Hood River Valley will once again be among the preeminent prep programs in the state.
Coach Brandon Bertram said: “We’re coming into the season much stronger as a team. … I really feel good about the ingredients and personality we have.”
The Eagle girls return four of their seven varsity runners from last season’s Intermountain Conference championship team. That foursome includes the 2021 IMC district champion, senior Phoebe Wood, who capped her junior year with an eighth-place finish at the Class 5A state meet.
Hood River’s girls program produced the past four IMC team champions and the two Columbia River Conference titles before that. The six successive titles capped an 11-year run when the Eagle female runners won nine district crowns and were second the other two seasons. The 2018 team also won the Class 5A state championship.
There has been individual success, as well. When Wood strolled around the 5000-meter district course at Birch Creek in Pendleton last fall she joined a list of recent HRV individual district champions, including Grace Grimm (2012), Sasha Bockius (2013), Daisy Dolan (2016), Josephine Dickenson (2017), Frances Dickenson (2018), Josephine Dickenson (2019), and Chloe Bullock (2020). Grimm also won the Class 5A state championship in 2012, and Frances Dickenson won the state crown in 2018, when she and Brinna Weiseth went 1-2 at Lane Community College and the Eagles brought the first-place team trophy back to the Gorge.
“Phoebe had a great summer; she’s ready to go,” Bertram said.
The HRV female distance running pedigree is well established and Bertram has Olivia Nickson, Kate Pauly and Wood to provide senior leadership on this year’s team.
Hood River’s boys team returns six of seven varsity runners from last year’s district meet, including third-place finisher Elliot Hawley, sixth-place finisher William Bunch and ninth placer Jackson Bullock. Hawley has back-to-back third-place district finishes to his credit and Bertram expects he will rise to the challenge in the nine-school NWOC. “Elliot Hawley had a fantastic summer (of training),” Bertram said.
The core group of HRV boys runners participated in a team camp in June on the Oregon coast. “We camped together for four days. Oregon coast, 55 (degrees), windy. We loved it. It was great. That’s what shapes teams; just being together,” Bertram said. “Some parents helped put that together. If it’s up to me, they get peanut butter sandwiches. With parents, they’ve got options. It was great.”
The Eagle boys won three district titles in a row from 2015 to 2017, and then one in the past four seasons — that coming in the COVID spring season of 2020. There were two runner-up finishes in that span, including last season to Gorge rival The Dalles, by the slimmest of margins, 36-37.
The taste of that “loss” lingers among the HRV returning runners and did provide some motivation for summer workouts. There will be similar challenges this season. When asked to assess the Northwest Oregon Conference, Bertram’s answer was quick and succinct: “Wilsonville.”
Wilsonville is the six-time defending NWOC girls champion and the Wildcat boys have won the past five crowns. Four of Wilsonville’s boys varsity runners from 2021 were underclassmen. Wilsonville Mason Weisgerber was 13th at the 5A state meet, leading his team to fourth, just ahead of HRV.
“You know, it’s fun because we come from our leagues — the two we’ve been in since I’ve been here … and we’ve obviously had great success. Our girls have rattled off six straight (district titles) and the boys have had three. That’s pretty cool what they’ve been able to do. And then you look across at the burbs there, at Wilsonville, and they mimic us.”
Bertram said the HRV team culture should have the Eagles in the mix for another run at district titles — albeit in a different league. “Really good teams find their success pulling on each other,” the coach said.
Three of the top four boys runners at the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet a year ago were underclassmen, led by champion Logan Law of Milwaukie. Weisgerber was second and Martie Hailey of Parkrose was fourth. Law added a fifth-place state-meet finish and padded his running resume with third places in the 5A state track and field meet in both the 1500 meters and (a historically fast) 3000.
On the girls side, four of Wilsonville’s top seven from district were underclassmen. Putnam, who finished a close second to the Wildcats at district (36-39), graduated one senior from a year ago.Putnam junior Noemi Lundgren won the 2021 district individual championship.
HRV opens its season Friday at a night meet in Wilsonville.
