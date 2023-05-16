HRVLax_Summit_16.jpg

Hood River captain Sierra Valentine attacks the midfield in the first half of HRV’s loss to Summit on May 12.  The Eagles will played Westview on Tuesday in the Silver Cup Finals.

 Noah Noteboom photo

The Hood River Valley girls lacrosse team dropped its 12th game of the season last week, but the Eagles enter this week’s playoffs bolstered by their performance in that contest.

HRV lost 14-10 against the 13-2 Summit Storm (5-0 in league) on May 12 in Hood River. The Eagles put together a strong game but couldn’t finish the job.