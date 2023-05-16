The Hood River Valley girls lacrosse team dropped its 12th game of the season last week, but the Eagles enter this week’s playoffs bolstered by their performance in that contest.
HRV lost 14-10 against the 13-2 Summit Storm (5-0 in league) on May 12 in Hood River. The Eagles put together a strong game but couldn’t finish the job.
Hood River head Coach Eliza Eaton took the pressure off her team (2-12 overall, 2-10 league) and told them to have fun and play fearless.
“Get hungry out there and attack the ball,” said Eaton to her team during pregame. “Last game we relied too much on our attackers. Keep working hard to set picks and remember to pass and cut.”
Her motivation worked, because in the first 15 seconds of the game, Hood River had found the back of the net. Junior captain Ryann Roselle cut through the defense and teammate Lily Goldman passed over the Summit defenders to Rosselle, who zipped a shot past the keeper.
The two teams went back-and-forth the entire first period and headed into the first intermission tied, 7-7. Eagle sophomore Izzy Beilen led the scoring in the first period. For the game, Bielen scored four goals on five shots — her most efficient scoring game this season at 80%.
The teams continued to trade goals until Summit eventually took a two-goal lead in the second half, 12-10, and never looked back. Hood River couldn’t regain its offensive stride and lost its sixth straight game.
Freshman Sky Vaivoda-Kerr and Goldman scored two goals apiece. Fellow freshman Rozella Berens led Hood River with two assists.
The No. 16 Eagles had to regroup quickly because they hosted No. 17 Westview (8-7) in the quarterfinals of the Silver Cup Final tournament on Tuesday, May 16 (result was after the printed edition deadline). Tuesday’s winner advances to the May 18 semifinals and plays the winner of the game between No. 13 Cleveland (8-7) and No. 20 McNary (8-7). Game site of the semifinal contests are at the higher seeded teams.
The Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association format has the top 12 teams in the regular season playing for the state championship. The 13th through 20th teams play in the Silver Cup. The Silver Cup final is scheduled on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Tualatin High School.
