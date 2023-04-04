The visiting Hood River Valley girls tennis team won three of four singles matches and the same amount in doubles to defeat The Dalles 6-2 on March 30 in a nonleague showdown.
The win improved Coach Peg Bogard’s Hood River team to 3-0 this season. The Dalles is 1-2 against opponents where at least seven matches have been played.
HRV’s Vivian Olson, who competed at the Class 5A state tournament last season in doubles, set the tone of last week’s match in No. 1 singles, with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Gisele Ortega of The Dalles. Olson is 2-0 this season in singles play and 1-0 in doubles (along with Poppy Mooney).
Kendall Sales (No. 2) and Emilia Castillo (No. 4) also won in singles play for the Eagles. The Dalles’ No. 2 player Gabriela Vega-Ramos won at No. 3 singles over Anahi Martinez of HRV. Sales improved to 3-0 in singles this season with her win.
In doubles matches, Tally Godkin and Jena Hager won at No. 1, 6-2, 6-3, over Lucy Booth and Naomi Heredia of The Dalles. Mooney paired with Hayden Faaborg to win at No. 2 doubles for the Eagles, and HRV also won at No. 4 doubles, as Rowan Halseth and Olivia Milikin-Spray topped Ari Chavez-Rodriguez and Jasmin Elias Contreras, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0. The Dalles, which opened the season with a 6-1 win against Irrigon three weeks ago, won at No. 3 doubles, where Reta Rincon and Yamari Santillan beat HRV’s Karol Najera and Anna Dalbey, 6-1, 1-6, 1-0.
The Dalles also lost a match March 23 against Pendleton, 8-0.
Hood River Valley has a busy week of tennis this week, with scheduled matches April 4 at home against Parkrose; April 6 at Milwaukie; and April 8 at the Gresham Tournament. The Riverhawks, who hosted Sisters High on Monday, also have a home match this week against Sherman County on April 6.
