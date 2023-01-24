Hood River Valley won six of 14 matches and lost a Northwest Oregon Conference wrestling dual, 42-19, Jan. 18 against Portland’s Centennial.
One of the Eagle wins was a forfeit victory; Centennial won four of the weight divisions by fall and two more by forfeit.
On the mat, HRV was led by its solid middle- to upper-weight wrestlers, led by Joel Bronson at 170 pounds and Connor Tennant at 182. Each won with first-round pins. At 152 pounds, Kevin Castro earned a major decision (13-5) over Centennial’s Brice Munoz. Hood River’s other wins came by Connor Farlow at 113 pounds – 14-4 over John Duong – and Jesus Ortega-Laur’s 12-8 win at 126 over Jared Schneider.
One of the match’s other featured matches was at 138 pounds, where Centennial’s Elijah Sweet handed HRV’s Carson Farlow a rare loss, an 8-4 decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.