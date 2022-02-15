In round two of the Class 5A boys basketball Gorge rivalry between The Dalles High Riverhawks and the Hood River Valley High Eagles, it was another thrilling matchup like the previous meeting a week earlier (a 65-62 Riverhawk win). This time it was the Eagles who came out on top, 82-76, over the Hawks, Feb. 11, at Hood River Valley High School.
With the victory, the No. 8-ranked Eagles (5-2 Intermountain Conference, 12-6 overall) solidified their second-place position in the standings behind the No. 5-ranked, first place Redmond High Panthers (7-0 IMC, 16-5).
The No. 15-ranked Hawks (3-4 IMC, 9-9) guided by Coach Greg Cummings, had their chances for a victory, but the more experienced Eagles (nine seniors) made all the key plays down the stretch. The Eagles outscored the Hawks 8-0 in the final two minutes of the contest to overcome a 76-74 deficit and secure the victory.
“We had our chances, but we just gave them (Eagles) too many good looks at the basket,” said Cummings, whose young squad has only one senior (Jaxon Pullen) in its starting lineup compared to five HRV senior starters. “Basketball is a game of runs and they went on a run at the right time, and we got cold at the wrong time and that’s the difference in the game.”
The high-flying Eagles, guided by Coach Christopher Dirks, overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to get their third straight IMC win, and eighth victory in the past nine meetings against The Dalles.
“I think more than it being The Dalles versus Hood River, it’s a more meaningful win because it gives us second place,” said Dirks. “All the fans and the players were really focused on the rivalry, but it was also a big win for us as far as the playoff picture is concerned. Our guys really wanted this one and we’ll enjoy this win for a while.”
The contest was tied nine times and included 13 lead changes. The Dalles took the initial advantage at 6-2 after junior guard Styles DeLeon (career-high 26 points) sank an outside jumper. The Eagles responded with a 5-0 run, including a three-point field goal by senior guard Emanuel Romero (23 points) to take their first lead of the game at 7-6 with 3:18 left in the opening quarter.
The two evenly match squads then just continued trading baskets in the high-scoring matchup and a three-pointer from the corner by sophomore Cooper Cummings lifted The Dalles in front, 16-15, at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles regained the momentum with a 9-1 run, highlighted by a four-point play by senior Tommy Ziegler. His three-pointer along with his free throw after a Hawks’ foul put HRV up 21-17. The Eagles extended their lead when senior guard Geoffrey Shoaf fired in a three-pointer, putting HRV ahead 27-19 with 4:53 left in the second quarter.
“This was pretty big win, because it’s the last time we’ll play The Dalles in a regular-season game, since they’re moving into a new classification (4A), so we really wanted to win this one for our seniors,” said Shoaf.
The Eagles took their largest lead, 34-23, on a basket by senior Ryles Buckley. The Hawks responded with an 11-2 run, capped by a buzzer-beater three-pointer from the top of the arc by Deleon, to trim the margin to 36-34 at halftime.
After the teams traded baskets early in the third, junior Braden Schwartz (17 points) grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback shot underneath, knotting it 39-39 with 5:33 on the clock.
“Yes, this was definitely a tough loss; we were so close, and we should’ve won it, but we just made of couple of mistakes and the shots weren’t falling for us at the end,” said Schwartz, who scored a career-high 23 in an 85-57 loss to Redmond Feb. 8 at Redmond High School. “We have to win our last three games and I definitely feel like we can do that, and we will. We just have to work towards our goal and keep pushing hard.”
The back-and-forth, momentum-changing battle continued as HRV went up 43-39 on two free throws by Hunter Hough with 4:58 left in the quarter. Andre Niko, Henry Begay and Schwartz led a Hawks’ rally as they came flying back to go in front 56-52 on a rebound and putback shot underneath by DeLeon with 2:05 remaining. DeLeon’s three free throws put the Hawks up, 60-55, after three quarters.
The Hawks took their largest lead of the game, 62-55, when Begay scored on fast break layup early in the final period. The momentum shifted yet again after a 10-0 Eagle run was capped by two Romero free throws to put HRV ahead, 65-62.
The resilient Hawks refused to back down. They took their final lead of the game, 76-74, on two DeLeon free throws with 2:11 left. The Hawks were unable to score again though and key baskets by Romero, Buckley, and Clayton Cook (19 points) helped the Eagles come out on top.
“I think it was great the way everybody played together as a team and we knew what we had to do to take care of them, especially since we had to fight so hard against them last time we played them,” said Cook. “The pregame senior night ceremony was great, and it was kind of like a farewell moment while at the same time it showed appreciation for our parents who come out and support us here at every game.”
Prior to the game, Eagle seniors were honored in a Senior Night ceremony while accompanied by their parents.
Coach Cummings lamented a bit about what could have been, but is more focused on what could be. “We missed shots that we normally make, like point-blanks shots and three-pointers in the rhythm of the game,” he said. “I’m proud of my guys’ effort. They worked hard and they never gave up. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole when it counted at the end. We definitely have some things that we need to shore up and work on. We have to win our last three games to give us chance to get into the playoffs.”
