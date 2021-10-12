Against Class 6A Reynolds, the Eagles “played our best game of the season,” Coach Garrett Hall said. “We went up 4 to 2 in the first quarter and never trailed for the rest of the game.”
Six HRV players scored, and the Eagles had 25 steals — just shy of one per minute.
It was a different vibe at Parkrose a couple days later in HRV’s first league game since early this fall. “Parkrose has a small team this year, combining both their boys and girls,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, we underestimated them and went down 4-2 in the first quarter. We spent the rest of the game clawing our way back and managed to squeak out a 9-8 win in the fourth quarter.
“This game was a great learning experience for us, as we usually go up in the first quarter, and have never had to work our way to a comeback.”
Elijah Adams and Lucas Elliott each scored three goals for HRV; teammate Aden Cross had 17 saves in goal.
Hood River was scheduled to play Tuesday (Oct. 12) at home against 6A David Douglas, who the Eagles beat 9-5 in their season opener. HRV is at Portland’s Grant on Thursday and hosts Gresham’s Barlow on Oct. 19.
